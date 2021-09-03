the scathing reply of Neymar, accused of overweight

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top 10: Most lucrative jersey sponsorship deals

Last night, Brazil won with difficulty against Chile (1-0) thanks to a goal from Everton after the hour mark. A match where Neymar was the holder, participating in the entire match by receiving in the process a yellow card. A meeting where the influence of Neymar was very discreet, in line with his performance with PSG against Reims.

And his state of form continues to create controversy. Indeed, the Parisian recently assured Neymar had returned from vacation with a few extra pounds, and many observers and supporters do not hesitate to denounce his lack of seriousness, using again this night some shots of the match in Brazil where Neymar seemed little by little. its advantage …

Neymar ensures he is at his healthy weight

But on social networks, Neymar was keen to reply scathingly, both on his complicated performances and on his state of form. “Did we play well? No! Did we win? Yes ! So we don’t care. Follow the dance! The swimsuit was in size L, I am already at my normal weight. Next match I ask for size M, ”said Neymar, all accompanied by emojis suggesting that all this amused him a lot …

