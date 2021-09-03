The Stock Exchange has an appointment with American jobs, it’s at 2:30 p.m., Morning meeting

An appointment, only one, the one fixed at 2:30 p.m., when all eyes will be on the United States for the publication of labor market figures for the month of August. Logical that, in the meantime, the Paris Stock Exchange starts, according to the indications of the contracts futures, on a stable note, even if New York managed to grab a few fractions yesterday at the close.

Only Japan stands out this morning, with a Nikkei 225 index rising sharply by more than 2%, as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would not stand in his party’s next election, preferring to “ focus on coronavirus measures “.

Regarding the US employment statistics, the Bloomberg consensus expects the creation of 725,000 jobs in the non-agricultural sector, after 943,000 in July, for an unemployment rate down 0.2 points, to 5.2% of the population active.





The “tapering” schedule in question

” The number of job creations could have a significant impact on the stock and bond markets, commented on CNBC Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist for Leuthold Group, mainly because it could change the timing of the start of the reduction in asset purchases by the Federal Reserve (…) There is great uncertainty as to whether the continued surge of the Delta variant weakens economic growth enough for the The Fed may abandon this shift in monetary policy this year. “

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has repeatedly stressed the need for stronger employment data before the central bank begins to unwind the “tapering”.

TechnipFMC is getting lighter at Technip Energies

On the value side, TechnipFMC has announced the sale of 9.9% of Technip Energies’ capital to the HAL investment fund for a gross amount of € 196.2 million. The transaction is carried out at a price of 11.15 euros per share. At the end of the transaction, TechnipFMC will only own 12.3% of Technip Energies.

SMCP recorded sales of 453.3 million euros in the first half, up 23.3% at constant scope and exchange rates.



