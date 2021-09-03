the summary in advance of episode 220 of Friday, September 3

In Here it all begins, Teyssier has a new plan to break up his daughter Charlene and Louis, Greg will finally discover the truth about the arsonist Lionel.
Friday September 3 in Here it all begins… In his family's kitchen, Lionel (Lucien Belvès) burns an envelope. He is interrupted by his sisters. The arsonist announces to his father that he wants to denounce himself. The security guard tells him that he is going to be hired at the institute to protect him. Antoine therefore receives the latter for an interview. He will give him his answer on Monday. While he thinks of hiring him, Guillaume dissuades him because Lionel is one of the suspects.
Greg helps Jasmine
At the institute, Jasmine (Zoï Severin) hears from her friend Greg (Mikaël Mittelstadt). She tells him that Rose thinks she is Nael's mother. The second year therefore goes to talk to Augustus' daughter. He tells her that Jasmine worked in her father's institute and that she was not pregnant at the time. The baby later has a fever.
Teyssier has a new plan to break up Louis and Charlene
Teyssier joins his wife in the infirmary. He does not feel well. She advises him to rest but he cannot: his daughter has moved in with Louis, he is worried. During baking, Charlene helps Tom under the eye of his father who asks them if they want "a small glass of champagne ". Later, Teyssier asks his daughter to give Tom private lessons. The young girl accepts, to the chagrin of Louis, who is jealous. Teyssier then warns Tom that he will have to seduce his daughter to have a year "quiet and well rated ".
Eliott still accuses Lionel, Greg discovers the truth about his friend
Antoine and Guillaume warn the students that the fire is actually an accident: a candle has remained lit. They want the author of this act to denounce himself so as not to aggravate his case. Greg is enraged after this intervention, while Eliott still thinks it is actually Lionel. The two boys come to an argument. In Claire’s class, the second years study meat smoking with a blowtorch. But during the exercise, Lionel threatens to burn the piece. After this lesson, Enzo and Medhi look for a blowtorch but it has disappeared. They warn Greg, who goes looking for Lionel throughout the institute. At the end of the episode, Lionel tests the blowtorch on wooden logs which catch fire. Greg arrives in time to stop the fire. He understands that Lionel almost killed his boyfriend!