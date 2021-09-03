“The trial of November 13 must be a time of explanation and understanding” – Release

With the approach of the trial of the attacks of November 2015, which begins on September 8, “Liberation” delves into the repercussions of this extraordinary event. Today, the former head of state confides on this night of horror that upset his mandate, before testifying on November 10.

From the chaos of a night he prefers to name “Very long evening”, François Hollande keeps “Recurrences, surges”. His memory, fragmented by the intensity of the events, maintains an organic link as of November 13, 2015 (131 dead and 400 injured). There is the thud of explosions at the Stade de France, where he attended the France-Germany match that night – “Until the first detonation, we were hopeful that it was one of those items used by supporters. At the second, we immediately understood what it was about “ – and the vampiric anguish of the days of stalking: “I kept telling myself, but when is it going to end ? “ Horror scenes that seem to spring from another time and that it is disturbing to summon on a very sunny August morning, next to the soothing purrs of Philae, the black and plump Labrador of the ex-chief of the ‘State.





Six years later, François Hollande is preparing to testify at the very long trial of the jihadist killings, which opens this Wednesday and confides in Release. This is the first time that an ancie …