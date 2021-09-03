The visa for Thailand will be fully electronic from September 18

The Royal Thai Embassy in France has announced that as of September 18, 2021, obtaining the Thai visa will take place entirely online.



It will no longer be necessary to go to the Parisian embassy to deposit the passport and then collect the approved visa.





Announcement of the Royal Thai Embassy in France

Good news for visa applicants at the Royal Thai Embassy in Paris.

Following the introduction of the electronic visa system (E-Visa) in June 2019, the Royal Thai Embassy in Paris will launch the visa application without sticker (“stickerless”) at the end of September 2021.

This means that the visa application process will become 100% digital, so the applicant will no longer need to deposit or collect their passport at the Embassy.

This change will significantly save travel costs and applicants’ time, as well as minimize physical contact during the current health crisis.

In view of this change, the Embassy wishes to inform potential visa applicants that:





Applicants who finalize the application in the E-Visa system FROM September 17, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. will receive their visa directly in the E-Visa system.

The visa will be ready for download from September 30, 2021. Applicants who finalize the application in the E-Visa system BEFORE September 17, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. will still receive their visa as a sticker on their passport.

They must then come and drop off the passport at the Embassy according to the date and time indicated on the invitation (E-Appointment) but in any case no later than Monday, September 20, 2021 at 12 noon, even if they have obtained an appointment. you after that day. The E-Visa system will not be accessible from September 23, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. until September 27, 2021 at 01:00 a.m. due to IT maintenance.

All information on the visa application at the Royal Thai Embassy in Paris is available on thaiembassy.fr/fr/visa-rdv/infos-generales/ and will be updated regularly.

The Embassy can also be contacted at the email address: visa.par@mfa.mail.go.th for questions regarding visa application and travel to Thailand for non-Thai nationals.





Thailand classified on the “orange” list in France

France has classified Thailand on its “orange” list of destinations (active circulation of the virus in controlled proportions, without dissemination of worrying variants).

Vaccinated travelers are exempt from a compelling reason for travel as well as self-isolation for 7 days upon return to the national territory.

Unvaccinated travelers They must have a compelling reason for travel and then observe a 7-day self-isolation when returning to France.

In Thailand, quarantine measures also remain in place regardless of the vaccination status of travelers, with the exception of reopening programs for vaccinated tourists: the Phuket Sandbox, the Samui Plus plan and the 7 + 7 plan. .

Source: Royal Thai Embassy in France, TourMag