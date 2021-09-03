this close to Jean-Jacques Goldman attacked!

In his interview for Provence, Michael Jones had some very harsh words for the new generation. For him “young artists don’t have much to express” and “the texts are sometimes very poor”.

The former member of the Enfoirés was entitled to an answer on the set of C to you on France 5. This Thursday, September 2, among the guests of Anne-Elizabeth Lemoine, Barbara Pravi. The singer represented France at the last edition of the Eurovision Song Contest. The young woman who finished second, behind Italy, reacted:

“I think it’s great that it was Slimane who wrote the song because in fact it’s wonderful to showcase young songwriters and there is very little place where it is possible”, said the 28-year-old. “Eurovision is one of them and that’s why I think it’s a great show. So suddenly, I think it’s a bit of an old jerk’s reflection.”





As it is said!

His next project

Very recently, Michael Jones also spoke about the phenomenal success of the song I give you. “It’s a huge box. It allowed us to benefit from a very large media coverage, far beyond what I could have imagined. Is it the arrangements, the melody born in the head of Jean-Jacques Goldman, the fact that it is interpreted in French and in English? Difficult to say “. He also spoke about his future project in which his friend will be involved. “We stayed very close. Between us, it’s a friendship of more than 30 years. I just finished an autobiography, a retrospective of my career, and I asked him if he would agree to write the preface. He accepted”, he blurted out to our colleagues.

