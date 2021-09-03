this is what the new Material You interface looks like on Android 12

The new Material You interface is being deployed for some Android 12 users. Here is a quick tour of the application.

During Google I / O 2021, the Mountain View giant unveiled some of the new features of Android 12, and in particular the new design language of its interface. Goodbye Material Design, hello Material You! Not only is the interface more modern with more rounded and sharper angles, but in addition the customization of the system is much more advanced with numerous accent colors and potentially automatically adapted from the phone’s background.





Deployment on certain applications

Although Android 12 is still in beta at the moment, some apps are already starting to be updated to adopt this new design code. At the end of July, this was the case for the Contacts application, for example, and now it is the turn of Gmail, the most famous of email clients, to have the right to a facelift.

Some users with access to the beta of Android 12 have received an update from Gmail with this new design. Unfortunately, this is not the case on our Pixel which still retains the old interface. As the site notes XDA, some of the elements are also activated on the server side of the application since some have access to the color palette generated from the wallpaper, but not everyone.

The site nevertheless shares some screenshots of these changes, as does Artem Russakovskii, journalist for Android Police. What to have a good overview of this new theme.

This new Material You design does not revolutionize the appearance of the application. However, we note a better accentuation of the background of the menus and elements with rounded corners that are much more modern and soft to the eye.

As a reminder, the stable version of Android 12 should arrive sometime in the fall, around the release of Pixel 6.