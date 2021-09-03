This legal guarantee that brands forget to respect

The Repression of Fraud has pinned down several companies such as SFR, Darty, Boulanger or Orange, accusing them of a lack of information to consumers concerning the legal guarantee of conformity.

It is free, protects the consumer and yet it is still very little known. The legal guarantee of conformity allows consumers to get a refund for a product that does not meet expectations for two years (six months if it is used).

“The legal guarantee of conformity is a guarantee against all manufacturing defects during the purchase or delivery of a product, specifies the service-public.fr site. It is compulsory. All vendors must provide a legal guarantee of conformity. on each product. “

The defects in question concern the product (although unsuitable for the use usually expected of a similar good or which has a manufacturing defect), the sales arguments (good which does not correspond to the description given by the seller even if it works or does not have the qualities advertised) or a service (installation that was not done correctly by the seller or incomplete or incomprehensible installation manual preventing you from assembling the device properly).

“The defect is automatically considered to date before the purchase of the product. You therefore do not have to provide proof of the date of appearance of the defect, specifies the service-public.fr site. If the seller disputes the application of the guarantee and considers that the defect appeared after the purchase, it is up to him to prove it. “

This legal and free guarantee is however often overlooked by store brands who prefer to put forward commercial guarantees (paid) to protect their customers against such hazards. Guarantees which often duplicate the legal guarantee of conformity.

One in three establishments does not comply with the law

The Repression of fraud has thus pinned down several companies, such as SFR (Altice group also owner of BFMTV), Darty, Boulanger or Orange, accusing them of a defect in the information, sometimes insufficient or even misleading, of consumers concerning the guarantees of electronic products and appliances, according to a statement released on Thursday.

The General Directorate for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) conducts regular inquiries to ensure that consumers are properly “informed of their warranty rights on the goods they buy, in particularly with regard to the legal guarantee of conformity, ”she explains.





A study carried out in 2019 and 2020 in 550 establishments selling consumer electronics or household appliances (specialized stores, supermarkets, manufacturers or even websites, etc.) revealed “that in more than a third of the establishments visited, the information made available to the consumer concerning the legal guarantee of conformity remains insufficient “.

In some cases, this information is even “misleading, in particular by diverting consumers from legal guarantees in favor of commercial guarantees”, points out the DGCCRF, which has therefore sanctioned several large brands.

For example, SFR was asked to “communicate to consumers prior to purchase information on legal and commercial guarantees”, under the conditions provided for by law, and to “put an end to deceptive commercial practices that infringe the rights of consumers. consumers with regard to the legal guarantee of conformity “.

Darty, who had not respected an injunction dating from October 2018 to communicate information on legal and commercial guarantees and to stop deceptive commercial practices in this area, was targeted by an administrative fine of 25,000 euros.

Boulanger was sentenced in May by the Lille court to a criminal fine of 50,000 euros for “deceptive commercial practice infringing consumers’ rights in terms of legal guarantees”, following proceedings by the Departmental Directorate of Protection populations (DDPP) of the North.

Last company pinned by the DGCCRF on Thursday, Orange must stop “presenting the legal guarantee of conformity as an offer specific to the company” and no longer “restrict the rights of consumers in the terms of the implementation and content of this guarantee “.

The Repression of Fraud specifies that “follow-up” are still in progress “against several other major national brands”, and invites consumers “confronted with an unscrupulous professional” to file a report on its SignalConso platform, provided for this effect.