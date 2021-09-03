This South African variant of Covid-19 has worrying similarities to Delta

Every once in a while, a variant of the coronavirus makes scientists think. This month, it is the C.1.2 variant, which was first detected in South Africa in May. According to a new study that has not yet been peer reviewed, this variant carries “disturbing constellations of mutations” that could make it highly transmissible or resistant to the body’s immune defenses, doped from a vaccine or previous infection.

Scientists do not yet know the extent of the threat posed by C.1.2, but it shares several key mutations with other variants like Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta. The World Health Organization considers these four variants to be “of concern”, meaning that they are more transmissible than other strains, cause more serious disease, or are more resistant to vaccines.

South African researchers are trying to determine whether the C.1.2 strain has an advantage over the Delta variant – the most dangerous version of the virus to date. As of Wednesday, September 1, approximately 107 C.1.2 sequences have been reported worldwide, compared to more than one million for Delta. But most South African provinces have detected cases of C.1.2, and the variant has also been spotted in 10 other African countries, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

C.1.2 evolved from another variant, C.1, which caused the wave of coronavirus infections in South Africa last summer. But it is more worrying for several reasons. First, the variant contains several mutations in the genetic code for its Spike protein – the sharp, crown-shaped bumps on the surface of the virus that help it invade our cells. The variants of concern share some of these key mutations, which appear to help the virus spread more easily or evade the immune system’s defenses.





South African researchers have also discovered an additional set of mutations in C.1.2 that could make the virus more infectious or resistant to vaccines. These mutations are even more alarming than those shared with other variants, the researchers write. Indeed, scientists are especially worried about a new variant endowed with properties that would allow it to supplant the Delta virus.

But C.1.2 is nowhere near equal to Delta’s worldwide distribution

A variant with a significant advantage over Delta would quickly begin to account for an increasing share of coronavirus cases. This seems to be the case for C.1.2 in South Africa: this variant represented 0.2% of the cases sequenced in the country in May, then 1.6% in June, and finally 2% in July. This pattern is similar to Delta’s early rise in South Africa, the researchers wrote.

Globally, however, cases of C.1.2 appear to have peaked in early July and then declined over the past two months, according to data from Scripps Research’s Outbreak.info tracking system.

WHO technical manager for Covid-19, Maria van Kerkhove, said Monday on Twitter that the circulation of C.1.2 did not appear to be increasing, and that the Delta still seemed dominant. “But we need more sequencing to be done and shared globally,” she added.

The United States currently sequencing less than 2% of its coronavirus cases, according to data from GISAID, a global database that collects the genomes of coronaviruses. The country that does the most sequencing, Iceland, has almost 44% sequencing.

