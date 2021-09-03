This USB-C / Lightning cable spies on your keyboard

Lightning cables are not without their perils. Especially when they are tinkered with by the MG hacker, which had already regaled the security research community two years ago with its Lightning / USB-A cables capable of siphoning data on the Mac. He had even started a small production of this nifty (but dangerous in the wrong hands) cable.

MG does it again with an improved version of its hack, this time for a Lightning / USB-C cable! Many had told him that there was too little space in the plastic sleeve protecting the USB-C connector, and that’s why he wanted to prove them wrong. He developed a snitch that is about half the length of the sheath.





The snitch in question.

Once the OMG cable is plugged into the Mac, it creates a Wi-Fi network that the hacker can connect to; with the help of a web interface, he can discreetly record keystrokes on his victim’s keyboard. And so, potentially getting usernames and passwords. If the scoundrel must be physically close to the person to be spied on, this new cable still operates over a distance of 1.6 km.

The cable also has geofencing functions, which allows the hacker to block the operation of the spy component based on its physical location. And of course, its design is identical to Apple’s cables, which makes it easier to deceive a victim (MG has also developed a black-robed version). The manufacture of the cable was complicated not only by the pandemic but also by the shortage of components, but it is however possible to order a copy from the Hak5 store ($ 140).