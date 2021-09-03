TRUE OR FAKE. Did the Covid-19 already exist in the 19th century, as Didier Raoult asserts?

“I was surprised at the total ignorance of virology in this country.” Professor Didier Raoult, who should soon be fixed on his future at the head of the IHU Méditerranée Infection, was the guest of the program “Touche pas à mon poste” on C8, Monday August 30th. Asked about the management of the pandemic, he then said: “We have preliminary data which shows that there was Covid-19 in the 19th century.”

Contacted, the IHU Méditerranée Infection did not respond to requests from franceinfo: it is therefore impossible to know the source of Professor Didier Raoult. Did Covid-19 and its virus, Sars-CoV-2, exist in the 19th century? Franceinfo has therefore submitted the microbiologist’s assertion to experts, while research on the origins of the virus identified in 2019 in China is faltering.

The virologist Etienne Decroly, research director at the CNRS in the Architecture and function of biological macromolecules (AFMB) laboratory at the University of Aix-Marseille is categorical: “Today, there is no molecular evidence to support the claim that Sars-CoV-2 already existed in the 19th century.”

If there is no proof, it is because the sequencing of the genome of this RNA virus is difficult, if not impossible, in samples more than a hundred years old. Indeed, there is little or no genetic material left. “RNA does not last on poorly stored samples for decades, it is not possible“, explains Alexandre Hassanin, researcher at the Institute of Systematics, Evolution, Biodiversity (Isyeb) at the National Museum of Natural History. “In order for RNA to be preserved on samples, you have to put it in a special buffer and store it quickly at −80 ° C. This was obviously not possible in the 19th century.” For Alexandre Hassanin, it is therefore impossible to collect formal proofs with current techniques.

The virologist Etienne Decroly goes further: “If Sars-CoV-2 had existed, it would have undergone more than a century of evolution and would have diverged widely. I believe that it cannot reasonably be said that it already existed.”

The words of Didier Raoult also go against the current scientific consensus on the question of the origins of the virus. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) survey, the first verified cases of Covid-19 were declared in December 2019 (PDF in English) in China. An Italian survey (in English) made it possible to detect the possible presence of cases as early as September 2019, by looking for “specific antibodies” in blood samples, but “without definitive demonstration”, objected Etienne Decroly. In any case, no research formally establishes the existence of Covid-19 before 2019, let alone in the 19th century.

However, questions do exist around parent forms of Sars-CoV-2. In 2012, a severe form of pneumonia affected six Chinese minors and killed three of them. A bat coronavirus, RaTG13, was then identified at the possible places of their contamination. This would be 96% close to Sars-CoV-2. Two years earlier, Alexandre Hassanin had identified a virus 93% close to Sars-CoV-2. Discoveries put back on the front of the stage, while the international investigation into the origins of Covid-19 is slipping.





A historic event, however, seems to partly echo the words of Didier Raoult: the so-called “Russian flu” episode, a pandemic that appeared in Tsarist Russia. (in English) and to which a million deaths on the planet are attributed at the turn of the 1890s. Headaches, loss of taste and smell, respiratory discomfort… The symptoms of this disease are reminiscent of those associated with Covid-19. “For a long time, it was thought to be an influenza epidemic, but recent research (…) suggests that the virus could have been a coronavirus, HCoV-OC43”, explains Etienne Decroly, with reference to another of the seven human coronaviruses already referenced (in English). Virus which circulates, since, within the human species in benign form.

The team of Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst speculated that the passage of HCov-OC43 to humans from cattle must have occurred around the time of the “Russian flu” pandemic, according to work published in December 2020 (in English). This remains a hypothesis, however, as no proof could be provided at the molecular level. Either way, OC43 is a separate coronavirus from Sars-CoV-2. “They are genetically related viruses, but they do not recognize the same receptor and they have significant molecular differences., enlightens Etienne Decroly. We cannot therefore draw a strict parallel between these two infections. “

However, it should be noted that a study carried out within the IHU Méditerranée Infection looked at this “Russian flu” in connection with Covid-19. Was it this work, co-directed by Professor Michel Drancourt, that Didier Raoult referred to? By examining samples from the remains of Russian soldiers who died in 1914, the institute’s team isolated a positive reaction of one of them to Sars-CoV-2 antigens. “The difficulty with this kind of study is that there are ‘cross reactions’. An antibody that detects a coronavirus can also recognize at low affinity another virus of the same family. C ‘is something well known “, shade Etienne Decroly. Especially since the reaction was also positive vis-à-vis two other coronaviruses, including OC43. Contacted, the authors of the study did not provide an explanation to franceinfo.