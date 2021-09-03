TRUE OR FAKE. Does Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine Effectiveness Decline Over Time?

On Twitter, some Internet users are wondering about the protection offered by the Pfizer vaccine. Some imply that setting up a third dose means it is not effective. Does it really lose its effectiveness over time? This is indeed the case, according to several international studies. An American study still not validated by other scientists declares that the protection of the Pfizer vaccine against infections drops from 93% to 53% after four months, but that does not mean that the vaccine does not work any more.

“The number of antibodies is going down, but that does not mean that the cells that produce this antibody are gone. The virus itself will reactivate these cells which will quickly start producing antibodies, much faster than if you don’t. ‘are not vaccinated (…) we do not lose the benefit of vaccination “, explains Morgane Bomsel, immunologist at the Institut Cochin in Paris. According to another American study, vaccination remains 86% effective against hospitalizations and severe forms.