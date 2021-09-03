TRUE OR FAKE. Is the school environment really more conducive to the spread of Covid-19?

In the Journal du Dimanche, Jean-Michel Blanquer recently declared: “It is wrong to say that the school environment would be more conducive than another to the spread of the virus”. Is it true ?

Is the school environment really more conducive to the spread of Covid-19? To have an element of answer, it is enough to base oneself on the projections of the Pasteur Institute, carried out at the beginning of this summer. By fall, according to them, “in a context where adults are vaccinated, but vaccination coverage remains limited in children (0-17 years), we predict that 46% of infections will occur in this age group”, can we read.



If the study does not explicitly mention the school, Arnaud Fontanet of the Institut Pasteur expressly points it out. “The models that have been made at the Institut Pasteur have shown that half of the new infections will occur in children from the fall, since it is the unvaccinated population.” As a reminder, vaccination is not open to children under the age of twelve. Children between the ages of twelve and seventeen are vaccinated less than adults.