Turkey “evaluates” proposals from the Taliban and other countries

The proposals of the Taliban and other countries to help reopen Kabul airport after the Islamists came to power in Afghanistan, the Turkish Foreign Minister said on Thursday (September 2nd).

“There are requests for cooperation with us from the Taliban and some countries for the reopening (of the airport). We evaluate them allMevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference in Ankara. “But the most important thing is to ensure the security of the airport“, he added.

Private companies considered

According to Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Taliban have so far insisted on taking charge of airport security themselves. “However, this must be guaranteed in such a way as to give confidence to the international community.», He insisted. The minister considered entrusting this task to private companies, without going through the forces “military or state police“. “There are companies specializing in this field with which we and other countries work.», Clarified Mevlut Cavusoglu.





Qatar announced Thursday that it is working with the new masters of Afghanistan to reopen the facilities “as soon as possible“. Turkey and Qatar are two allied countries which have recently been able to initiate a dialogue with the Taliban.

In June, Turkey applied to secure Kabul airport and was negotiating with Washington to that end, but that was before the Taliban took power on August 15. Ankara has since finally withdrew its more than 500 non-combatant soldiers from Afghanistan at the end of August, suggesting that it was abandoning this objective.

