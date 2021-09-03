UK under threat of Coca Cola shortage after milkshakes

As a growing number of Britons lament that they can no longer find Coca Cola in their stores, the beverage group has recognized difficulties in supplying cans and is pointing to a shortage of truck drivers.

After McDonald’s milkshakes, another fast food product and not the least could be missing from the British in the coming weeks: Coca Cola. While Internet users across the Channel are complaining more and more that they cannot find Coca Cola Light and Zero in their stores, the American firm has admitted that it is currently encountering difficulties.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP), which is responsible for the manufacture, transportation and sale of products such as Fanta and Sprite in 29 countries in Europe and Asia, said it encountered “a number of challenges logistics “.

“We are very satisfied with our performance under the circumstances, with service levels superior to those of many of our competitors in the market,” said Nik Jhangiani, CFO of CCEP taken over by the Guardian. There are still challenges and logistical issues, however, as in all industries, and the shortage of aluminum cans is a key issue for us now, but we are working with customers to manage this successfully. “

In addition to the shortage of cans caused by difficulties in the supply of raw materials, Coca Cola is also encountering logistical difficulties. Like many UK companies, the US company faces a labor shortage in road transport. A lack of truck drivers exarcerated by the Covid and Brexit.





If in France the transport sector is looking for 40,000 to 50,000 drivers, in the United Kingdom more than 100,000 transport workers are lacking according to the RHA, the association of transport companies. This lack of truck drivers as well as employees in the agri-food sector is partly attributed to the new visa regime introduced on January 1 as part of Brexit to favor the most qualified migrants.

In addition to McDonald’s and Coca Cola, the chain of pubs Wetherspoon whose boss is known to be a strong supporter of Brexit is also experiencing supply difficulties. A spokesperson for the group said this week it was experiencing shortages of some beers including those from the Carling, Coors and Heineken brands. Tim Martin, the boss of the chain, however, denied earlier in the year that the supply difficulties were linked to Brexit.