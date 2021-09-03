More

    Unusual. At 12, during his holidays, he “creates whales” and pockets more than 300,000 euros

    He loves it and this passion makes him feel good. Benyamin Ahmed started coding with his brother at the age of 5, both encouraged by their father, a web developer. Years later, at age 12, the little boy could become the youngest millionaire in cryptocurrency history thanks to his skills. In what way?

    Benyamin Ahmed spent less time at the sea than his friends during the holidays. The young Briton was in front of his screen and had the idea to create a collection of pixelated works of art called Weird Whales – taking up the world of the online game Minecraft -, which he then sold. Result: Benyamin pocketed the equivalent of 340,000 euros in cryptocurrency, reports the English media CNBC. His 3,000 works have been sold in the form of NFT, “non-fungible tokens”, on the OpenSea platform, to collectors in particular, who have understood the historical significance …

    2.5% commission

    In detail, Benyamin Ahmed received a commission of 2.5% on each secondary sale of these pixelated representations of the marine mammal.

    It was by watching several videos on YouTube that the keyboard prodigy developed his passion for digital art, with 20 to 30 minutes of exercise per day.

    Before this summer project, Benyamin Ahmed had sold 40 colorful and pixelated avatars called “Minecraft Yee Haa”. We can think that this is not his last creation …


