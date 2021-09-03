Update on the coronavirus pandemic around the world

France: back to school under the sign of the Covid

Nearly 12.3 million students with a mask on their nose, except in kindergarten, as well as 866,500 teachers return to school on Thursday in France, where middle and high schools will contribute to the vaccination campaign in the face of the threat of the Delta variant.

A case of Covid-19 in an elementary school classroom will result in a closure. In the event of contamination at college or high school, only students with contact cases who are not vaccinated will have to isolate themselves for a week.

Taiwan: first delivery from Pfizer

Taiwan on Thursday received a first shipment of the American-German Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, a delivery that had to be organized by two large companies and a foundation in order to overcome diplomatic obstacles raised by the rivalry with Beijing.

Until then, the island had Swedish-British AstraZeneca and American Moderna vaccines at its disposal.

Spain: return of tourists, unemployment falls

Spain experienced a record drop in unemployment in August, thanks in particular to the resumption of tourist activity, strongly affected in recent months by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The number of people registered as unemployed fell 2.42% from July, with 82,583 fewer job seekers.

Belgium: quarantine for the royal couple

In Belgium, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde are forced to observe quarantine and give up all their official appointments until September 6 inclusive, after the positive test of a family member, the Palace announced Thursday. royal.





According to a source familiar with the matter, he is one of the two youngest children of the royal couple (who have four children aged 19, 18, 15 and 13). No information has been disclosed on the background of the contamination of Prince Emmanuel (15) or Princess Eléonore (13).

Considered as contact cases, Philippe and Mathilde carried out a PCR test which turned out to be negative, this source told AFP. A second should be performed next Monday (on D + 7) before considering resuming activities. Both have a full vaccination schedule. Details were not given regarding the four children.

Philippines: more than two million cases

The Philippines crossed the threshold of two million cases on Wednesday as the archipelago continues to face a record number of contaminations linked to the Delta variant.

4.5 million deaths worldwide

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed at least 4,529,715 million people worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to a report established Thursday at 10:00 GMT by AFP from official sources.

The United States has been the most affected country in the world since the start of the pandemic, with 642,081 dead, ahead of Brazil (581,150), India (439,529), Mexico (260,503) and Peru (198,329).

The WHO estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher than that calculated from official figures.