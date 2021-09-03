US Open 2021 – Good in his game, good in his sneakers, Gaël Monfils is ready for serious things

He is the last of the Mohicans. After Fiona Ferro’s defeat on Thursday against Iga Swiatek, Gaël Monfils will therefore be the only Frenchman, men and women alike, to survive in the 3rd round of the US Open. The number one tricolor for his part beat Steve Johnson in four rather smoothly led sets (7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4), on a Louis-Armstrong court who then showed him all his love in singing a “Happy Birthday Gaël” at the top of the lungs, the player having celebrated his 35th birthday the day before.

A little earlier, apart from the loss of the second set when he had a break in advance, Monfils had delivered an overall solid game. Especially considering the windy conditions and the atypical character of a mustached opponent nipping 99% of his backhands and returning cheerfully in the rest of his strikes. The same Johnson who had already caused him problems in the past despite three defeats in three confrontations.

“Frankly, it was good, then confided the Parisian at the microphone of Eurosport. Steve (87th in the world, Editor’s note) played well, he impressed me to hold out for so long physically. But I played well, returned well, in particular. I tried to revive him as much as possible so that I could then attack him on his backhand. I went up to the net a little more than usual. Overall it was a good game. I’m getting better and better. “

In terms of satisfaction, we will add a very impactful service although still a little irregular (15 aces, 6 double faults) and a regained physical condition. Monfils, and this is the basis of his game, moves well. Her sore ankle in Toronto seems to be just a bad memory. And he did not suffer the consequences of his double fall on the court, despite a slight injury at the time to his hand and foot.

Positive energy keeps my game coming back

In short, compared to the ghost who haunted the circuit during the first ten months of the resumption of the post-Covid circuit, between September 2020 and July 2021 (three small matches won in the meantime, while he was perhaps previously playing the best tennis of his life), Monfils comes back to life. And if he lives again, that’s no coincidence.





“It’s simple, this year, I started winning matches again when there were people, as pointed out in a press conference “La Monf”, quarter-finalist in Toronto then eighth-finalist in Cincinnati, where he crossed the symbolic (but not anecdotal) milestone of 500 victories on the main circuit. Here, it has a crazy atmosphere, it’s incredible. I missed it. In camera, it was hard for me. It took me a while to adapt. With the public, these are much more natural conditions. Positive energy keeps my game coming back. “

Positive energy, Monfils also draws a lot from his personal life since his marriage on July 16 with Elina Svitolina, to whom he gave a nice wink after his success. “I had a superb summer. It is a challenge for top athletes to feel good at the private level. We are very happy to be married and hope to build a beautiful family soon.” Ah, is there any info in the air?

The main info, while waiting for the rest, is that the protege of the Austrian coach Günter Bresnik will find in the 3rd round Jannik Sinner, who was a little scared against the American guest Zachary Svajda, to whom he dropped the 3rd set after having had two match points, eventually winning 6-3, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4. A first pass of the 1st category for the French against the young Italian prodigy (16th world), winner at the beginning of August in Washington.

In the 3rd round of a Major for the first time in almost two years

If he will not go really favorite, at least if we trust the rankings, Monfils will nevertheless be able to rely on his experience far superior to the US Open. Where Sinner had not yet won a single game in New York, Monfils, he was semi-finalist in 2016 and three times quarter-finalist in 2010, 2014, 2019. Casually, he made one. Grand Slam as prolific as Roland-Garros. No doubt because he is as much at home as in Paris, given how the New York crowd has adopted him.

Armed with his certainties and his newfound smile, the 20th player in the world can now tackle very serious matters at this US Open. If successful over Jannik Sinner, it would possibly be a huge challenge against Alexander Zverev waiting for him. But one thing at a time. Let us first let Gaël Monfils savor the “simple” happiness of being in the 3rd round of a Grand Slam for the first time since the Australian Open 2020.

