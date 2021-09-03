US Open 2021: Monfils savior of the fatherland, the top names take place in the 2nd round

The story of the day

The fiasco was narrowly avoided. Unlike the last two Grand Slam tournaments, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, historic for bad reasons for French tennis, there will be a Blue in the 3rd round at Flushing Meadows. And it is the one that we could anticipate even before this fourth day of the US Open begins. Gaël Monfils lived up to his status as French number 1 on Thursday and confirms the improvement observed in recent weeks.

Because more than the result, it is the way that gives hope for the rest of his tournament and in the medium term of his season. All was certainly not perfect for the Parisian who had celebrated his 35th birthday the day before, worthily celebrated by the New York public after his success. While he had a set and a break in advance (7-5, 4-2), he thus conceded four games in a row and the second round, which could have revived Steve Johnson, 87th world player.

Gaël Monfils during his match against Steve Johnson in the 2nd round of the US Open 2021 Credit: Getty Images

But this opposite scenario has not undermined him, as it could have been the case a few months ago, especially against a player potentially supported by his audience. But Monfils has regained consistency, confidence and clearly the pleasure of playing. He was able to get back on track from the start of the third act and never let go of the reins, still able to ignite the stadium with his spectacular tennis.

After months of wandering, he is reaffirming his status as standard bearer and we can only rejoice, even if the succession is still so slow to take over. But how can we blame Corentin Moutet, logically beaten by the Wimbledon finalist and seeded number 6 in the Matteo Berrettini tournament (7-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3)? The resistance of the talented left-hander would even be more to be welcomed. Just like the match of Fiona Ferro, passed very close to a magnificent performance against Iga Swiatek before collapsing at the end (3-6, 7-6, 6-0).

The hit of the night

It’s the hit of the American summer. Already semi-finalist in Washington – a performance that allowed him to make his entry into the Top 100 – Jenson Brooksby will discover the 3rd round of a Grand Slam tournament at 20 years old. On the night of Thursday to Friday, he showed all the colors to his compatriot Taylor Fritz (6-7, 7-6, 7-5, 6-2), as on this shot where he bypassed the net .

We liked

Find Jack Sock at this level. Falling back to 184th place in the world, the American with the whipped forehand, striker in five sets from Alexander Bublik (7-6, 6-7, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3), had not passed two Grand Slam laps for… more than four years. It was during the 2017 Australian Open where he clashed with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the 3rd round. That same year, he won at Paris-Bercy before playing the London Masters.

The consistency of the seeds in the women’s table. While it is too often difficult to see clearly in the hierarchy, the favorites of the tournament are there: after the qualification at the end of the night of Karolina Pliskova, 23 seeds remain in contention in the third round. This is a first since Roland Garros 2010 (24 qualified seeds). Note that among the 9 missing at the call of these 1 / 16ths, two were forfeited at the start of the tournament (Jennifer Brady and Jelena Ostapenko).

The impression left by Alexander Zverev. Seeing the Olympic champion and recent Cincinnati Masters 1000 winner beat Albert Ramos Vinolas and advance to Round 3 is of course no surprise. A success in three sets was also expected. But usual for concentration jumps in the first rounds of the Grand Slam – it took him five sets to get rid of Oscar Otte at Roland Garros for example – Zverev is already in steamroller mode.

Overwhelming winner in 1:14 (6-1, 6-0, 6-3), he is now 13 successes in a row and saves precious energy for the rest and a possible semi-final against Novak Djokovic, also expeditious against to Tallon Griekspoor (6-2, 6-3, 6-2).

We didn’t like

The cautious programming of the night-sessions. For the fourth consecutive day (or rather evening), the men’s night-session on display at the Arthur-Ashe stadium resulted in a match without suspense. And even, let’s say it, without interest. The day before, at least, Mannarino had put on a bit of a show against Tsitsipas, like Gasquet against Medvedev on Monday. But frankly, seeing Djokovic outclass in 1h39 the 121st player in the world without shedding a drop of sweat, does that deserve the maximum exposure?





We understand of course the need to put stars in these matches in the spotlight. But perhaps we could also be from time to time a little more daring, alternating with matches a priori less buzzing but potentially more explosive. This was the case before, it seems to us. Not at all today. And so far, let’s face it, we’ve been bored. Or more exactly, we watched other shorts.

The defeat of Amanda Anisimova. Fortunately, the women’s matches scheduled in the night-session, on the other hand, generally lived up to their superb setting. Like in particular the splendid duel Thursday between Karolina Pliskova and Amanda Anisimova, won by the first named 7-5, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7) by saving a match point.

An outcome which, we admit, made us a little sad for the young American, on the verge of tears after her defeat. Nothing against Pliskova, really, who amply deserves his qualification. But after everything she’s been through, especially since the brutal death of her father, the former semi-finalist of Roland-Garros (2019), who has not gone beyond the 3rd round of a Grand Slam since, would deserve to make its comeback on the front of the stage. We would like to, anyway.

Just to know

How far will Emma Raducanu go? The 18-year-old Briton, revelation of the last Wimbledon, sees her fairy tale continue in Flushing Meadows. After qualifying, the 150th player in the world has still not lost a single set and will play for a place in the second week against Sara Sorribes Tormo. If she wins, a Top 100 spot and a gala round of 16 against Ashleigh Barty could be waiting for her.

Which of Sinner or Monfils will be favorite in the 3rd round? In view of the past season and the standings, the young Italian is starting with a head start. But the Frenchman is clearly on an upward trajectory and perhaps more on the rise than Sinner who, despite his title in Washington, did not shine in the preparatory Masters 1000 and was laborious in the second round against the ” modest “Zachary Svajda, 716th in the world.

The stat of Game, Set and Maths

Grandpa Seppi is doing well, thank you for him. Qualified for the second round after a dantesque tie-break (during which he notably saved 5 match points), Andreas Seppi decided to extend the adventure by offering himself the seed N ° 10 Hubert Hurkacz . The Italian has thus added his name to the list of players who have managed to qualify for the 1/16 finals of a Grand Slam tournament after celebrating their 37th birthday. A list that has tended to grow considerably in recent years:

Between 1980 and 2015, 143 Grand Slam tournaments took place: only one player over the age of 37 (Jimmy Connors) qualified in the Round of 16.

Since 2016, 23 Grand Slam tournaments have taken place: seven players over the age of 37 have qualified for at least a Round of 16 Grand Slam (Ivo Karlovic, Roger Federer, Nicolas Mahut, Paolo Lorenzi, Feliciano Lopez , Philipp Kohlschreiber and therefore Andreas Seppi).

The statement of the day: Reilly Opelka

The American, qualified for the 3rd round after his victory against Lorenzo Musetti (7-6, 7-5, 6-4), is in (falsely) jaded mode on this US Open. After having sulphated the media the other day by defending Tsitsipas on the “Toilet break” affair, the double meter (2.11 m) explained on Thursday how fed up he was. we keep asking him his size.

He therefore devised a stratagem of his own to ward off the curious. “When I’m in the United States, I answer 211 centimeters with the French accent, and the person doesn’t understand. And when I’m in France, I say I’m 7 feet, and the person doesn’t understand either. It makes me laugh. “

Until he can cheer up his next opponent, Nikoloz Basilashvili, aka the man who never smiles, there is a margin. But who knows, with the unmistakable Reilly …

The poster not to be missed on Friday: Tsitsipas – Alcaraz

The daytime session on the Arthur-Ashe court is salivating this Friday. We could also have chosen the opening clash between last year’s finalist Victoria Azarenka and Garbine Muguruza, two players who also won Grand Slam titles who would undoubtedly have deserved the honors of the “night session”. But the clash between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Carlos Alcaraz intrigues us even more.

Already because it could be a recurring duel in the years to come between a representative of the ex-Next Gen and a member of the current “Next Gen”. Then because the 18-year-old Spaniard is a young man in a hurry whose warrior qualities suggest that he can make life hard at world number 3, especially if the latter is in an average day. Finally, because Tsitsipas has challenged the American public with his famous “toilet breaks” and that he has never done better than a 3rd lap at Flushing so far. The atmosphere could therefore be electric, unless the Greek, by his level of play, stifles his challenger.

