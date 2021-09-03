US Open 2021 – Novak Djokovic qualifies without trembling for the 3rd round after his success against Griekspoor

After storm Ida which ravaged New York on Wednesday evening, a new hurricane hit Flushing Meadows during Thursday’s night-session: its name is Novak Djokovic, who took barely an hour and a half (1:39 precisely) to beat Tallon Griekspoor (6-2, 6-3, 6-2) and thus qualify for the 3rd round of the US Open, where he will find Kei Nishikori.

After dropping a set when he entered the field against young Holger Rune, the Serbian made an almost immaculate copy this time against the 25-year-old Dutchman, 121st in the world, who had little more than his courage to oppose it, according to the time-honored expression. That doesn’t mean the world number one was perfect – which never is. To quibble, we could recall that he (again) made a break in advance in the 2nd set, and almost did the same in the 3rd set since he ended up at 0-40, at 3-2 in his favour.

US Open Men’s draw: Djokovic with Zverev, a Tsitsipas-Murray shock in the first round 08/26/2021 At 4:12 PM

A new meeting with Nishikori

But Djokovic dismissed this last danger like hunting a stubborn fly, before finishing off at a full gallop. “It was a good performance on my part, I managed to play with the right intensity, the right concentration”, the winner was satisfied, hot, at the microphone of Patrick McEnroe.





There was little more to say: it was a formality for the world number one whose road could rise slightly in the third round against Kei Nishikori, who complicated his life by beating Mackenzie McDonald in five sets (7-6, 6-3, 6-7, 6-2, 6-3) after serving to win in three.

A priori, not enough to scare either Djokovic who remains on 16 consecutive successes against the Japanese, including an expeditious very recently at the Olympic Games. And which, for the moment, seems to manage to perfection the pressure inherent in the immense challenge that awaits him here.

Djokovic’s top 10 at the US Open: Passing impossible, Dantesque comeback, cannon shot

Tennis ATP ranking: Medvedev gets closer to Djokovic, Opelka makes a giant leap 08/15/2021 At 10:44 PM