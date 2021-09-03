US Open> Tsitsipas on Murray’s criticisms: “From a young age, my parents taught me not to look at other people’s things, and to focus on myself”

Almost main topic of this US Open, the toilet breaks of Tsitsipas make talk until a press conference where the moderator even had trouble managing the “passes of arms” between the Greek and the journalists who wanted to know more about his real motivations.

Triply criticized by Andy Murray during their meeting and then later in front of the press and on the web, Stefanos replied to the Briton by asking him, indirectly, to take care of his own business:





“I am not influenced by anyone. It’s just my personal needs. Some people have other needs. Some players take, as we know, a lot longer than 25 seconds between points which is fair. Please tell me that’s fair. It happened. It’s true. I have nothing against any player, and I never complain about what other players are doing. From a young age, my parents taught me not to look at other people’s affairs, and to focus on myself, to do my job. I do not understand that some players criticize other players or that during a game they put too much emphasis on this subject. The game is the game. It will not change much even if … “