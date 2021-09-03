Valneva: more good news

(AOF) – Valneva gained 0.7% to 20.14 euros, supported by good news. The United States Department of Defense (DoD) has exercised the first annual option of the contract signed in September 2020 with the French biotech for the supply of new doses of its vaccine against Japanese encephalitis Ixiaro, the delivery of which should begin immediately.

The terms of this first annual option have been amended and now include a minimum of 200,000 doses, or a value of approximately $ 28.8 million, for a total minimum contract value of $ 118 million now against 135 million initially. . This amendment is a consequence of the Covid-19 impact on DoD operations. The total amount is subject to the exercise of the second annual option, the value of which remains unchanged.

In addition, Valneva has committed to building additional product inventory from September 2023, with the aim of mitigating the potential impact of unused inventory that may expire. The biotech specifies that this replacement stock will be constituted free of charge and will be recorded as deferred income, for a maximum of $ 9 million, from fiscal year 2021.

“It should be noted that the company has entered a very favorable momentum since the end of August. This news of the exercise of the option by the US Army should continue to fuel the strong interest which supports the title at the moment”, comments this morning Invest Securities.

Indeed, Valneva has chained the bullish sessions. The title posted a jump of 23% in five sessions and 71% in one month.





Until the end of August noted the broker, the title being supported by the prospect of several catalysts in the very short term.

In addition to a rich newsflow, what especially appeals to the market is the potential for value creation that these catalysts (result of the British government study on a third dose against Covid; green light from the British government to the group vaccine) offer if they come out positive.

For the analyst, the payment of nearly $ 30 million in cash reinforcement for this fiscal year 2021 contributes to this beam of positive signals in the short term.

The two catalysts in the United Kingdom should materialize in the next four months, knowing that there are other high-value catalysts expected in the medium term, especially in chinkungunya, adds Invest Securities.

AOF – LEARN MORE

Boost for French pharmacy

At the end of a recent CSIS, the French authorities announced an unprecedented amount of credits (7 billion euros): 1.5 billion for university hospital research, 2 billion for investment in health via bpi France , 1.5 billion in aid for the relocation of industrial projects, and 2 billion to strengthen investment in three sectors of the future (bioproduction, digital medicine, and pandemic preparedness). In addition, the annual growth in drug expenses reimbursed by Medicare will be 2.4%, which should generate at least 0.5% growth in laboratory turnover,

Above all, the normal drug marketing procedure will be accelerated (up to 500 days saved) if the actual benefit is sufficient.