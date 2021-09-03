Valneva: the United States downgrades the Ixiaro contract

(AOF) – The United States Department of Defense (DoD) has exercised the first annual option of the contract signed with Valneva in September 2020 for the supply of new doses of its vaccine against Japanese encephalitis Ixiaro. Given the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic on DoD operations, the terms of the option have been amended and now include a minimum of 200,000 doses for this first annual option, for a value of approximately 28, $ 8 million.

The total minimum contract value is now $ 118 million, instead of $ 135 million in the original contract, subject to the exercise of the second annual option, the value of which remains unchanged.

In order to help its customer during the pandemic period, Valneva has also committed to putting in place additional product inventory from September 2023, to mitigate the potential impact of unused inventory that could expire. This replacement stock will be created free of charge and will be recorded as deferred income, for a maximum of $ 9 million, from fiscal year 2021.





Franck Grimaud, Managing Director of Valneva, said, “We thank the DoD for renewing their trust in us. We believe it is important to continue to support our customers, whether large or small, in order to help them get through the uncertainty. caused by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their operations “.

Delivery operations linked to this option will begin immediately.

Boost for French pharmacy

At the end of a recent CSIS, the French authorities announced an unprecedented amount of credits (7 billion euros): 1.5 billion for university hospital research, 2 billion for investment in health via bpi France , 1.5 billion in aid for the relocation of industrial projects, and 2 billion to strengthen investment in three sectors of the future (bioproduction, digital medicine, and pandemic preparedness). In addition, the annual growth in drug expenses reimbursed by Medicare will be 2.4%, which should generate at least 0.5% growth in laboratory turnover,

Above all, the normal drug marketing procedure will be accelerated (up to 500 days saved) if the actual benefit is sufficient.