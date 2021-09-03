VIDEO. In Kabul, “Special Envoy” followed three Afghan women whose fate would change with the arrival of the Taliban

Atifa is 14 years old, she is a college student in Kabul. It is the last day that “Special Envoy” reporters spend with her before leaving Afghanistan. She doesn’t know it, but at the end of July, she goes to her last drawing class, in a small room that was for her a refuge and an escape. “Sometimes at home confides the young girl, I close my eyes, and I imagine the freedom I have in my head. I start to draw. It’s like an inner cry. Most of my drawings are about women, and about this desire for freedom. This freedom that men have, and that women too should have. ”

This morning, Atifa is tense. Like most of her classmates, she is back in class for the first time since the terrorist attack of May 2021. An attack that targeted school girls aged 11 to 15 and which killed dozens of them … So some girls crack. As for the biological control on which they will work outside, on the ground for lack of a large enough class, it will never be returned to them … Their world collapsed a few days later, with the return of the Taliban.

The music school is busy,

Naïma’s violin was destroyed

“Special Envoy” also followed Naïma, who was learning the violin in her music school. She hoped to flee abroad, but the operation failed. Since August 15, she has been hiding at home. The Taliban occupy his music school, sleep there. They destroyed all the instruments, including his violin.





Salima, the midwife, fled her home. After having carried a generation of Afghan women at arm’s length, it is she who calls for help. “Special Envoy” transmitted his file to the French authorities. Without success for the moment …

Journalists have received photos and news from Atifa, and it is good. Our schoolgirl rushed to the airport, in the hustle and bustle, stampede and gunfire. Miraculously, she crossed the gate, and found a seat on a plane to France, with all her family.

