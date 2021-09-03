VIDEO. Soldiers of the heart

A special unit of doctors performs cardiac operations as close as possible to patients, on the sidewalks of… Paris! “War” medicine in peacetime. A report by “Special Envoy”, followed by the testimony of an unpublished guest.

They operate urgently on the sick on the sidewalks of… Paris! A special unit of doctors performs cardiac operations as close as possible to the patients because “every second counts”. They use a revolutionary technique, an operating protocol that they are the first to follow. At the forefront of their tools, ECMO (for ExtraCorporelle Membrane Oxygenation, in French “oxygenation by extracorporeal membrane”).





An open-air operating theater

ECMO is one of the circulatory assistance techniques used in emergency, normally in a hospital operating room, to save patients in cardiogenic shock, threatened with imminent death. This is a machine that takes over from the victim’s heart and lungs by carrying out extracorporeal blood circulation. In about 30% of cases, the oxygenated blood manages to restart the patient’s heart … “war” medicine in peacetime in the heart of the city.

A report by Manuel Laigre and Guillaume Maurice broadcast in “Special Envoy” on September 2, 2021.

