More

    VIDEO. Soldiers of the heart

    NewsWorld


    Posted

    Video length: 33 min.

    Correspondent. Soldiers of the heart

    Article written by

    A special unit of doctors performs cardiac operations as close as possible to patients, on the sidewalks of… Paris! “War” medicine in peacetime. A report by “Special Envoy”, followed by the testimony of an unpublished guest.

    They operate urgently on the sick on the sidewalks of… Paris! A special unit of doctors performs cardiac operations as close as possible to the patients because “every second counts”. They use a revolutionary technique, an operating protocol that they are the first to follow. At the forefront of their tools, ECMO (for ExtraCorporelle Membrane Oxygenation, in French “oxygenation by extracorporeal membrane”).


    An open-air operating theater

    ECMO is one of the circulatory assistance techniques used in emergency, normally in a hospital operating room, to save patients in cardiogenic shock, threatened with imminent death. This is a machine that takes over from the victim’s heart and lungs by carrying out extracorporeal blood circulation. In about 30% of cases, the oxygenated blood manages to restart the patient’s heart … “war” medicine in peacetime in the heart of the city.

    A report by Manuel Laigre and Guillaume Maurice broadcast in “Special Envoy” on September 2, 2021.

    > Replays of France Télévisions news magazines are available on the Franceinfo website and its mobile application (iOS & Android), “Magazines” section.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous article“Obviously, we do not come out unscathed” (VIDEO)
    Next articleBiodiversity: States and NGOs unite in Marseille in the face of an announced ecological disaster

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC