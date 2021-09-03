Viewers (too) impatient to know the end of the series with Audrey Fleurot

This Thursday, September 2, 2021, TF1 broadcast from 9:05 p.m. the first two episodes of Lies, all of which is already available on the Salto platform. The story: Thomas, a renowned surgeon, decides to offer an appointment to Jeanne, a newly single professor and sister of one of his colleagues. The evening seems to be going wonderfully. However, the next day, Jeanne claims to have been raped. Thomas, surprised by his accusations, proclaims his innocence. A face-to-face meeting then takes place where everyone stands in their positions. Who is lying? Who is telling the truth? …

A total of six episodes, adapted from the UK format Liar: the night of lies, broadcast in 2017 on TF1, in which the two heroes were played by Joanne Froggatt (Downton abbey) and Ioan Gruffudd (Forever). In the casing of the French version, we find Fleurot and Arnaud Ducret in the main roles, accompanied by Amaury de Crayencour (Our dear neighbors), Alice David (Short), Olivia Côte (Caesar Wagner) and Lionnel Astier (Alex Hugo, Kaamelott).

Eager to know the end of the story, many viewers on Twitter asked for spoilers: “Can someone spoil me because right now I don’t want to wait “, “Someone to spoil me in MP. Patience is not too much of my strength “. Others have chosen not to wait until next week, and to discover the sequel on Salto… “Well, I’m going to re-subscribe to Salto… impossible to wait for the 4th episode! It drives this mini-series crazy, I say she’s not lying, something is wrong with this story! “, “Good bah go watch more on Salto “

