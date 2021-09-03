Virgin Galactic spacecraft grounded after serious flight incident in July

The US aviation agency has announced that it is investigating a deviation from the trajectory of this highly publicized flight, which was to mark the company’s entry into the era of space tourism.

After the triumph of July, a difficult return to Earth for Virgin Galactic: two months after having taken its flamboyant founder, Richard Branson, to space, the iconic vessel of the company finds itself grounded in the face of the revelation of ‘a serious incident during the flight.

The United States Aviation Agency (FAA) has announced that it is investigating a deviation from the trajectory of this highly publicized flight, which was to mark the company’s entry into the era of space tourism. According to a New Yorker investigation, a red light had illuminated in the cockpit, signaling a very serious problem that could have resulted in a fatal outcome.

Richard Branson was on July 11 the first billionaire to go to space aboard the spacecraft of a private company that he himself created – before Jeff Bezos a few days later. But while Virgin Galactic at the time assured that everything had gone according to plan, the spacecraft actually flew briefly outside the airspace dedicated to the mission.

“Virgin Galactic will not be able to fly its SpaceShipTwo in flight until the FAA approves the final investigation report or determines that the issues related to the incident do not affect public safety,” the agency said. American in a statement. “SpaceShipTwo has deviated from its air traffic control clearance by returning to Spaceport America,” the space base used by the company in the New Mexico desert, she said.

Virgin Galactic reacted by ensuring “to work in partnership with the FAA to review the short period during which the vessel fell below the permissible altitude”. The company said it takes the problem “seriously” and seeks to determine “how to prevent this from happening again in future missions.”

Orange light, then red

The development comes after the New Yorker article was published on Wednesday, revealing that security alerts were activated during the flight. The trajectory problem threatened to compromise the return phase to Earth, when the spacecraft hovered until it landed on a runway.





To successfully land, the craft must begin its descent at the top of an imaginary “cone”. By not having flown steeply enough during the ascent, he might not be able to accumulate enough energy to reach his destination. Citing sources within the company, the New Yorker said the surest way to respond to these alerts would have been to stop the mission. But the two pilots on board decided to continue the flight despite these lights, first orange, then red. The landing finally went off without a hitch.

The vessel carried, in addition to Richard Branson and the two pilots, three other passengers employed by the company. Prestigious guests – including SpaceX founder Elon Musk – as well as all the press were invited to the event, broadcast live on the internet.

In a statement ahead of the FAA’s announcement, Virgin Galactic strongly contested the findings of the article. “When the vehicle was confronted with high altitude winds, which modified the trajectory, the pilots and systems monitored the trajectory to ensure that it remained within the framework of the mission parameters”, then detailed the company. Neither the public nor the crew were endangered, Virgin Galactic argued.

Next mission threatened?

The Virgin Galactic ship is not a “standard” rocket taking off vertically. The company uses a huge carrier plane, which takes off from a conventional runway, then drops a spacecraft (SpaceShipTwo) aloft, resembling a large private jet. This then ignites its engine until it exceeds 80 km in altitude – the limit of space according to the American army -, then descends while hovering. Passengers can break away and experiment for a few minutes in zero gravity.

This ban on flying until further notice is a blow for Virgin Galactic, which had just confirmed Thursday the holding of a new test flight “at the end of September or the beginning of October”. This flight, which we do not now know if it can take place according to the announced schedule, must be devoted to scientific research, in partnership with the Italian Air Force.

The group’s stock, which had fallen suddenly after the FAA’s announcement, lost around 3% at the close of trading.