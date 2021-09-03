Virginie Efira, Penélope Cruz … the big evening dresses seize the red carpet of the Mostra

Since September 1, the Italian film festival is rolling out its red carpet to the stars, many of whom are present. Pénélope Cruz, Virginie Efira, Kirsten Dunst … An anthology of the most beautiful outfits.

Of course, The Venice Film Festival celebrates cinema. But the glamor is not exempt from it as shown by the big comeback of the big evening silhouettes on the Venetian red carpet after an edition without large crowds. For the opening night, a whole crowd of personalities responded, focusing particularly on the long dresses with a train and the elegance they confer. First arrival: Penélope Cruz who opened the ball in a black and white Chanel dress on the occasion. The Spanish actress is headlining in Madres Paralelas, film directed by Pedro Almadovar and chosen to open this festival.





Helen Mirren’s sequins

We also saw Isabelle Huppert. For the occasion, she wore a long patterned tight dress by Armani Privé, drawing her silhouette. Also noticed for the model Bianca Balti, who made her entrance on the red carpet in an asymmetrical dress with sunny yellow color, and more voluminous than ever. Many other celebrities have been invited to celebrate the 7th art, including the tops Sara Sampaio and Barbara Palvin. Virginie Efira, member of the jury, presented herself in a long white dress with bare shoulders. Finally, we will also retriendra the luminous arrival of actress Helen Mirren. Dressed in a long sequined dress, she reminds us that fashion is also a feast for the eyes.