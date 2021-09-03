More

    Wall Street on the rise ahead of jobs report

    THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE ENDS ON THE RISE

    by David French

    NEW YORK (Reuters) – The New York Stock Exchange finished higher on Thursday and the Nasdaq and S & P-500 indexes again closed on record highs as investors remained optimistic ahead of the U.S. jobs report.

    The Dow Jones index gained 0.37%, or 131.29 points, to 35,443.82 points.

    The larger S & P-500 gained 12.86 points, or 0.28%, to 4,536.95 points.


    The Nasdaq Composite rose 21.8 points (0.14%) to 15,331.18 points.

    The market took note of the decline in jobless claims last week, to 340,000, but it is especially the publication of Friday’s monthly employment report that investors expect.

    A weaker-than-expected figure for job creation in August could turn out to be positive for risky assets as it would reduce the likelihood of a rapid decline in Federal Reserve asset purchases.

    The energy sector, which had suffered in the previous three sessions, recovered thanks to the rise in oil prices, helped by a sharp drop in US crude inventories and a weaker dollar.

    Technology stocks, Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, all ended up in the red, with the notable exception of Netflix, which hit an all-time high in the session.

    The flash floods that engulfed New York City had no impact on trading on Wall Street.

    (French version Jean-Stéphane Brosse)


