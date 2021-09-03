Wall Street on the rise ahead of jobs report



THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE ENDS ON THE RISE

by David French

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The New York Stock Exchange finished higher on Thursday and the Nasdaq and S & P-500 indexes again closed on record highs as investors remained optimistic ahead of the U.S. jobs report.

The Dow Jones index gained 0.37%, or 131.29 points, to 35,443.82 points.

The larger S & P-500 gained 12.86 points, or 0.28%, to 4,536.95 points.





The Nasdaq Composite rose 21.8 points (0.14%) to 15,331.18 points.

The market took note of the decline in jobless claims last week, to 340,000, but it is especially the publication of Friday’s monthly employment report that investors expect.

A weaker-than-expected figure for job creation in August could turn out to be positive for risky assets as it would reduce the likelihood of a rapid decline in Federal Reserve asset purchases.

The energy sector, which had suffered in the previous three sessions, recovered thanks to the rise in oil prices, helped by a sharp drop in US crude inventories and a weaker dollar.

Technology stocks, Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, all ended up in the red, with the notable exception of Netflix, which hit an all-time high in the session.

The flash floods that engulfed New York City had no impact on trading on Wall Street.

(French version Jean-Stéphane Brosse)