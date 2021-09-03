Was the sex scene between Audrey Fleurot and Arnaud Ducret difficult to shoot?

LIES TF1. In an interview with Télé-Loisirs, Audrey Fleurot returned to the filming of the sex scene that can be seen in Lies, the new series of TF1. And as much to say that it was not as dark as in the series.

Summary

[Mis à jour le 2 septembre 2021 à 20h45] New TF1 police series, Mensonges is a series that confronts the opposing words of two protagonists, the first accusing the second of having raped her, the other who denies it. In such a context, one would have expected that the filming of the sexual / rape scene would be difficult for Arnaud Ducret and Audrey Fleurot. But to believe the actress, who confided in Télé Loisirs, this was absolutely not the case: “During the sex scene, we laughed a lot. There was no embarrassment between us, c ‘was very uninhibiting. With the actors already knowing each other (they’ve filmed Divorce Club before), the moment that could have been difficult or awkward was more pleasant. “There is a blooper in the sex scene who is to die for,” she concludes in her interview with the media specializing in television.

Lies is a six-part series to be discovered every Thursday at 9:05 p.m. During the whole of this first season, the spectator finds himself assailed by doubt, wondering which of the two protagonists is telling the truth about this evening which turns into drama, and which is lying. In the casting, Arnaud Ducret and Audrey Fleurot are accompanied by the actors and actresses Alice David, Amaury de Crayencour and Anne Azoulay, but also by Olivia Côte and Lionnel Astier in the role of the police officers in charge of the investigation. Lies is undoubtedly an indispensable series for the public fond of detective fiction.





Synopsis – Thomas, a renowned surgeon, offers an appointment to Jeanne, a professor who is also the sister of one of his colleagues. While the evening seems to be going well, the next day, Jeanne accuses Thomas of having raped her. The surgeon denies and claims his innocence.

Lies is a series broadcast on Thursdays at 9:05 p.m. from September 2, 2021 to December 16, 2021 on TF1. It is possible to see the series live on the first channel or on the MyTF1 site, but also in replay, still on MyTF1, the day after its broadcast. The series is also available to stream on the Salto subscription platform.

Audrey Fleurot: Jeanne Sarlat

Arnaud Ducret: Thomas Villeneuve

Alice David: Chloé Marzin

Jean-Stan du Pac: Lucas Villeneuve

Olivia Côte: Lieutenant Morgane Artaud

Lionnel Astier: Lieutenant Guy Becker

Amaury de Crayencour: Sébastien Fiorli

Anne Azoulay: Vanessa Comolet

Cyril Guëi: Yann Marzin

Arièle Semenoff: Nanou Villeneuve

For now, the TF1 Mensonges series with Arnaud Ducret and Audrey Fleurot consists of only one season. But being a remake of the British series Liar, one can hope to see one day a season 2. Indeed, its English-speaking counterpart is a series certainly finished but made up of two seasons, with a total of 12 episodes. Lies being very close to the English series in all its plot, a season 2 to come in a few months is far from impossible.