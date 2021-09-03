We could roll in Apple from 2024

2024, this is the period announced Digitimes for volume production of an Apple car. La Pomme is making the rounds in cooking pots in Japan and South Korea, at Toyota, LG and SK Group (a consortium that manufactures both semiconductors and batteries), adds the publication.

We will not necessarily put a cross in his calendar for a visit to his Apple dealer that year. However, this is a period that had already been mentioned by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, from… 2018. He was counting on 2023/2025 for a solution in which Apple would also play the associated (financial) services card.

This analyst very often has a hollow nose and good sources, but on large-scale, complicated and above all unpublished projects for Apple, he sometimes falls short. In 2018 he was considering Apple augmented reality glasses for 2020.

There have been many leaks around this project of foray into the automotive sector but until then, Apple has kept the main lines and details secret.





Whether it is the nature of the vehicle (compact city car, sedan, SUV, etc.), its main characteristics, its price positioning, the way in which it will be sold, etc. This puzzle has almost no loose pieces, thus complicating its interpretation. There are ghost trains there is the ghost car.

The project has apparently seen several turns and even spins and the surrounding fog remains very thick. The automotive sector is also suffering from a major semiconductor supply crisis which is stretching in length and which may complicate the entry into the scene of the new player, even if Digitimes speaks of a horizon of three years.

