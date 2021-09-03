More

    we know why the cards have soared under New World

    At the end of July, Amazon launched the beta of its highly anticipated MMO New World, but suffered some setbacks. There was a problem with players with certain RTX 3080 and 3090 graphics cards.

    The game thus monopolized the cards 100% constantly, including when the players were in queue (which happened for several hours) before being able to enter the servers. In the end, several graphics cards have thus died in an unexplained way.


    Manufacturers, in particular EVGA, which was most concerned by these concerns, took charge of the affected graphics cards. And it is EVGA which thus returns with some explanations.

    The brand thus indicates having recovered the impacted cards and analyzed them for several weeks. Result: the problem comes from a manufacturing defect, more precisely a poor finish of the welds at the level of the MOSFETs of the card, which manage the supply of the latter.

    The problems are contained to a few cards, and only on the 2020 models of the RTX 3090.

    The players can therefore be reassured, moreover New World has also undergone some modifications: the title had no FPS limiter, which explained the functioning of the cards at 100% including in the menus of the game.


