“We will continue”, Afghan women protest for their rights in Herat

By SudOuest.fr with AFP

Posted on 09/02/2021 at 7:13 p.m.

Updated on 09/02/2021 at 7:14 p.m.

The Taliban are set to announce the formation of their new government, which should not include women, a prospect that dozens of Afghan women protested against on Thursday

According to Taliban sources, the new masters of the country could announce the composition of their government just after prayer on Friday, just days after the departure of the last American troops on Monday and the end of a 20-year war. Afghans and the world are eagerly awaiting the makeup of this government, which the Taliban has repeatedly promised will be “inclusive.”

The deputy head of their political office in Qatar hinted in an interview with the BBC that “there may not be” women appointed as ministers or in senior positions, but only at lower levels. The Taliban are expected at the turn. Their strict application of Sharia, Islamic law, had notably resulted in the gradual disappearance of women from public space and the persecution of opponents.





“The demonstrations will expand”

As a result, about fifty women took to the streets of Herat, the cosmopolitan capital of the West, on Thursday to claim their right to work and demand the participation of women in the new executive, noted an AFP journalist. “It is our right to have an education, work and safety,” the demonstrators sang in unison. “We are not afraid, we are united. “

“Talks are underway to form a government but they do not talk about the participation of women”, regretted Basira Taheri, one of the organizers of the demonstration. “We want the Taliban to hold consultations with us, we will continue our protests, they have started in Herat, they will soon spread to other provinces. “

This kind of public expression of discontent is new to the Taliban, who ruthlessly suppressed any dissent during their previous regime. This shows that they will have to adapt to an Afghan society that has become more liberal and more open to the outside world over the past 20 years.