Why bet on cryptocurrencies less known than bitcoin or ether?

After the rally of large cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether, tokens, less known and with smaller capitalization, perform better than these giants. However, experts are not unanimous in explaining the causes of this upheaval.

Cardano’s price doubled last month, making it the third largest cryptocurrency in the world. Avalanche saw its value triple in August, while Binance Coin rose 50%. At the same time, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are on the rise and have seen their value quadruple in a matter of days.

Some analysts attribute the success of the aforementioned assets to speculators turning away from “pillars” to look for new, more interesting cryptocurrency ventures, as they often do after major market meltdowns.





Others find an explanation in fiscal stimulus and extremely low interest rates, which push investors to embark on more extravagant projects.

“There is no doubt that there is a lot of excitement about cryptocurrencies. This is clearly seen in the industry figures, both in terms of total volumes and company growth.“, Comments Yoni Assia, founder and CEO of the digital exchange eToro, quoted by Bloomberg.

He attributes this result to a confluence of factors, such as low interest rates, inflation and massive fiscal stimulus, which translated into wages for many people during the pandemic.

Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading, agrees that ”with all this floating money, it should come as no surprise that there are people paying exorbitant sums”Money for“ an infinite amount of digital assets that can be easily created ”.

Meanwhile, US stock markets are booming, and the buzz around new stocks memes skyrockets. And now that this risky mode has been activated, the cryptocurrency market can profit from it, says Jason Urban, co-director of Galaxy Digital Trading.

Interestingly, before 2020, there was little correlation between bitcoin and the daily gains of the S&P 500 Index. However, that changed last year, when, in the midst of the pandemic, bitcoin and US stocks fell and rallied together, says Wei Liang of DBS in Singapore.