With its latest generation Astra, Opel wants to show its new face

Opel has just presented its new Astra, which embodies a move upmarket and the ongoing electrification of the German brand of the Stellantis group. The occasion also of a first outing for his new boss Uwe Hochgeschurtz.

Big day for Opel at its headquarters in Rüsselsheim, near Frankfurt. The German brand unveiled on Wednesday September 1 the latest generation of its star compact sedan, the Astra. It was also the occasion for a first official outing for his new boss, Uwe Hochgeschurtz, who was officially making his first day at the helm of the company.

Accelerated electrification

A new face at the head of Opel … and a new vehicle which also embodies an important renewal for the German brand. Acquired by PSA in 2017, it is now part of the Stellantis group, with the merger between the French group and FCA at the start of the year.

Newly arrived from Renault Germany, where he notably celebrated at the beginning of the year the commercial success of Zoe across the Rhine, Uwe Hochgeschurtz, must carry out the electrification at high speed announced by the manufacturer recently: a range fully electrified in 2024 (understand: each model in the range will be offered in a hybrid or 100% electric version) and become a 100% electric brand in Europe in 2028.

The Astra, symbol of the new Opel

The idea also remains to reaffirm the fundamentals of a brand in decline before its takeover by PSA four years ago. Carlos Tavares, who has since become the boss of Stellantis, had already asked to reaffirm a certain German identity, far from the mistakes in the positioning of General Motors at the time.

A confirmed desire with the ambition to establish itself as a “high-end generalist” brand, which does not aim to compete with BMW, Mercedes and Audi, but closer to a Peugeot, still accessible to the greatest number but offering services and therefore a higher price level compared to its direct competitors in the mid-range.

Opel’s new compact sedan will be assembled on the same platform as its cousins ​​in the Stellantis group, the Peugeot 308 and the DS4. © JB

The Astra sixth of the name thus immediately cuts a fine figure with clean lines, far from the roundness of the previous generation which it makes old-fashioned at first glance. On the front face the black logo on a black background, which seems to disappear in the middle of the grille would be the symbol of a “new chic”, not to be displayed too conspicuously. Opel would therefore bet on its new light signature to be identified … and the logo remains much more visible at the rear, which also displays the name of the model prominently as on the last Mokka.





The new Opel Astra. © JB

Opel will also logically benefit from the synergies offered by the Stellantis group. The compact sedan will be assembled on the same technical basis as its cousins ​​in the Stellantis group, the Peugeot 308 and the DS4, whose deliveries will also begin before the end of the year.

Plug-in hybrid before 100% electric

This common architecture makes it possible to lower costs but also to benefit from the latest technological innovations: This new generation Astra will thus be able to offer two plug-in hybrid engines (180 and 225 horsepower) combining thermal and electric in addition to conventional gasoline and diesel engines. From 2023, the Astra will also be available in a 100% electric version, an announcement made official yesterday but which also reflects the urgency of offering a maximum of “zero emissions” in the short and medium term. Even if the platform, the technical basis of the vehicle, would not be really optimized for 100% electric, it is also the fate that awaits the Peugeot 308 and DS4, especially since DS has just announced that it would only offer this engine from 2024.

Interior new Opel Astra © JB

On board, you can also find the latest equipment and a very modern environment. The opportunity to recall that Stellantis recently concluded a partnership agreement with the Asian giant Foxconn, which must still allow progress in the services offered on board. Another big challenge for the years to come in the automotive industry.