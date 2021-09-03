With “Pfff…”, Pierre-Emmanuel Barré pushes his coarse humor to its climax

Pierre-Emmanuel Barré in Lunel (Hérault), in January 2020. ERIC CANTO

The stage, the last space of freedom where you can laugh at everything? Pierre-Emmanuel Barré is proof of this. Allergic to rudeness and pee-poo jokes, refrain. Because with Pfff…, title of his new show at the Trianon in Paris, the comedian happily goes beyond the bounds of decorum in the face of a world that despairs him.

It was at a parody of a conference that the author of Containment Journal – fifty-nine angry videos which were a great success in the spring of 2020 on YouTube – invites the public for an uncompromising indictment on the vulgarity of our society and the catastrophic state of our planet. In a dark jacket and white shirt, Pierre-Emmanuel Barré navigates between the lectern and the big screen like a speaker, multiplying slips and rants. In September 2016, the comedian was invited to close a TEDx conference in Paris. He had risen to the challenge brilliantly. Pfff … seems to be the extension pushed to its climax.





Read also Pierre-Emmanuel Barré, the anarchist humorist

Faithful to his reputation, the thirty-something Breton, behind his sympathetic mouth, multiplies the provocations to the height of his anger. Ferocious, outrageous, often salacious, sometimes offensive, his humor is as dark as the future that is emerging. For him, the question is not “What planet are we going to leave to our children? “, corn “Should we leave children to our planet?” “. On the screen above the stage, a concentration of images of misery and war scrolls through the news every day.

Ferocious, outrageous, often salacious, sometimes offensive, his humor is as dark as the future that is emerging

Waiting for the end of the world and “Our post-apocalyptic bunkers”, the comedian attacks hunters, police violence, discrimination, gender inequalities and animal abuse with force. In a formidable video, which the animal rights association L214 will not deny, disguised as a pig, he straightforwardly tells the fate of animals, from the pigsty to the slaughterhouses. It’s tasty, but terribly successful. And with his “Typical woman’s day”, it delivers an effective digest, but a little more anticipated, on gender-based and sexual violence.

Supporting photos, the uncontrollable humorist runs his nerves on Emmanuel Macron the capitalist, Daniel Cohn-Bendit the weather vane, Jean-Yves Le Drian the minister for life, Rachida Dati and Jack Lang (“I did not know that the Bogdanoff brothers had taken up politics”) and let loose on Christophe Barbier “Unbearable”.

