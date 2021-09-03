With the arrival of Mendes “PSG strikes a blow”, according to Rothen

If Paris Saint-Germain has greatly strengthened in this transfer window, it was absolutely necessary that he recruit a left side. In the last minutes of this transfer market, the capital club formalized the arrival of Nuno Mendes, a young 19-year-old side, arrived in the form of a loan (with option to buy) from Sporting Portugal. On the air RMC, Jérôme Rothen, former PSG midfielder (2004-2010), now a consultant, was delighted with this arrival.

Rothen “In addition, it is a loan, so there is almost no risk ”

“He’s a big recruit for PSG. Already because from his first year he is Champion of Portugal by being an indisputable holder. This left-back position was a problem for PSG as Bernat is struggling to come back. So yes, that was a problem. We saw it again this weekend with Diallo in Reims… PSG hits a big blow. In addition, it is a loan, so there is almost no risk. I think with him you can have fun on the left side, and in several systems »



It is difficult to know the real level of the player since he is only at the beginning of his career, but he has shown great promises at Sporting and already has 6 caps for Portugal. There is clearly an interesting potential. As a left-back, a position where Paris had a weakness, he will certainly have playing time very quickly. This will allow him to quickly have his chance and make a place for himself. It was essential to recruit for this position, to achieve it in the last hours of the transfer window is therefore a very good positive point.

Overall, during this transfer market, PSG knew how to sniff out the good moves. Most of the recruits were out of contract and the last one is a loan. The capital club has therefore been able to strengthen itself sportingly with talented players, without spending hundreds of millions of euros. For the Red and blue, this transfer window is a success, now remains to have performance up to the task.