with the liquidation of Printemps, rush of customers and distress of employees before the final closure

While the employees of Printemps de Strasbourg are living their last months within the establishment, customers are gathering in front of the windows this Wednesday, September 1 to take advantage of the liquidation of stocks which is beginning. The store will close on December 30.

Nothing shocking to see a fairly dense crowd slip away on the Place de l’Homme-de-Fer in Strasbourg, trying to reach the tram platforms and neighboring streets. On the other hand, it is less anecdotal to note the uninterrupted line which runs along the windows of Printemps this Wednesday, at the corner of rue de la Haute Montée and rue du Noyer.

On the facade of the department store, a large announcement is displayed prophesied since November 2020: “Exceptional liquidation, from 1er September to October 30 “, on a shimmering pink background which masks as much as it can the social anger of the employees of the sign. Because on December 30, Printemps Strasbourg will close its doors definitively, the plan to safeguard employment (and layoffs) having been signed last April by the parties.

A decision from the national management, which will also close its windows at Place d’Italie in Paris, Le Havre and Metz, due to the complicated economic situation. The group highlights the health context and the yellow vests crisis to justify its fragility.

“Successive management said we were idiots”

These good excuses, Yolande Fischbach rejects them en bloc. CGT secretary of the Spring Social and Economic Committee for 30 years, she claims to have seen the iceberg that sank the liner arrive:

They were told they made a mistake in 2012 when they sold the walls, and in 2013 when they took over the fashion, luxury and beauty management. The communication was very poorly done, and we made luxury without talking about it. We were told that it was better to sell a bag for 3,000 rather than 10 bags for 300 euros. Except that suddenly we had no more customers, which did not attract anyone either. Yolande Fischbach, CGT Printemps Strasbourg delegate

So necessarily, “the anger is immense“for this employee of the perfume department and for her colleagues, whom the persons in charge would have sent to ball when they expressed their doubts.”Successive management said that we were idiots, that we didn’t understand a thing“, she says.

Retirement inaccessible

Today, the future remains uncertain for many of the store’s employees (there are over 150 of them), many of whom are over the age of 55. The unions pride themselves on having been able to snatch the doubling of the departure bonus offered by the group. Not enough to repair the wound, economic and sentimental, represented by this dismissal.

Economic first because, at 62 spring including 47 in Spring, Yolande Fischbach will not even be able to afford to retire after her reclassification leave. “I will have 1,000 euros of retirement, it will not be enough to live, she regrets. I am divorced, I worked part-time for a long time, I raised my children … I have all my terms, but that does not mean anything.“A beautician by training, she plans to sell beauty products at home.





Sentimental then, because 47 years in the same company, that cannot be forgotten with a snap of the fingers (or a dismissal). “When I arrived in front of the store on Monday morning and saw a big “Clearance” mark, it was something … Tears came to me“, says the union representative.

“I have never seen so many people”

In any case, these large posters had the desired effect, and many people from Strasbourg came to take advantage of the occasion. 100 or 15 meters long depending on the waves of entry into the store, the queue was that of the great days, and never dried up. Regular customer, Joly came to take advantage of the lower prices for “back to my new apartment“.”This is an opportunity to save money, especially on household linen. I’m a student so I can’t afford to splurge too much“, he confides, affirming to have already bet in the past on the liquidation of the Maisons du Monde.

Others are newbies, like Agnès who was not “never come before“but hope”find good deals in shoes“. And she’s not the only one: open boxes, separate pairs of boots, anarchic stacking … The department quickly turned into a scene of war.”I have never seen so many people since working here, even on weekends, blows a saleswoman. It makes us a lot a lot more work.“

Survivor cosmetics

And inevitably, so many people attract the curiosity of passers-by, very numerous on the Place de l’Homme-de-Fer, some of whom in turn end up swelling the ranks of buyers. “I walked by and wondered why there was a line“, says Marie. But she”don’t look for anything special“.”I had time to kill, so if ever … I don’t go on a goal of money to spend“, she adds, while waiting for the security guard to bring in a new salvo of visitors.

And if no agent agrees to give the numbers of attendance, the manual counter of the guard at the entrance displays more than 1,800 around 2 p.m. So much so that visitors also crowd at the exit, where another security guard struggles, alone, to check bags and tickets.

Of these departments, only the cosmetic floor should escape outright disappearance. According to an employee, management is looking for a room within a radius of 500 meters around the store to move perfumes and beauty products. When contacted, the director of Printemps Strasbourg simply replied: “No comment“.