Xbox Series X: Microsoft unveils Far Cry 6 edition with extravagant design

Microsoft has always focused on the collector editions of its consoles, and the Xbox One is the perfect example. Today, the company lifts the veil on an Xbox Series X and colors of Far Cry 6 … and there is something to be surprised.

Certainly, Microsoft is in great shape when it comes to the unique editions of the Xbox Series X. After announcing the arrival on the market of a Halo Infinite version and, just yesterday, a contest to win a Shang-Chi iteration and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the American titan was not going to stop there and highlights another console in the likeness of Far Cry 6.

Much more than a simple sticker, this astonishing object sports multiple additional physical elements to resemble in every way a very explosive homemade weapon. The inspiration for the “supremo”, the dangerous back gear that the hero or heroine of the game will wear, seems obvious and gives rise to a very original machine… if not discreet.

Alas, it is not about a model sold in the trade since it will be necessary to gain it since Microsoft’s contest page. To participate, you must reside in the USA, UK, Canada, Germany or France, have a Microsoft Rewards account (it is possible to register here) and have at least 200 points. Necessary for registration (feasible until September 30), these can be obtained via various “quests” such as installing the plug-in corresponding to your browser, giving in to the loyalty card, renting films on the dedicated store or spend € 40 on video games. Other small gestures can also earn points, such as doing a search on Bing, checking the weather forecast on the MSN site and we go, and the best.





Note that if you emerge a winner after drawing lots, you will leave with the Xbox Series X, yes, but also a controller, Far Cry 6 and a Samsung NEO QLED television.

Far Cry 6 will be released on October 7, 2021 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Stadia and even Amazon Luna (when the service will be available in France).