Zendaya and Tom Holland as a couple: sweet words for the 25 years of the actress

She has been known for so long that we forget that she is so young. Zendaya just celebrated her 25th birthday on September 1st. Actress, singer and model, she has already tested everything in her career and it is perhaps for her role in the film series Spiderman that she became the most famous. Now in great demand, she notably played in the last Space Jam alongside Lebron James and Don Cheadle. Very discreet about his private life, the superstar with 106 million subscribers on Instagram has recently been in a relationship with the one who plays Peter Parker on the screen, Tom Holland.

If they have never made an official announcement, the two comedians have already been seen kissing and they were recently at a wedding together (not theirs, don’t worry!). For the birthday of the beautiful American, the English actor of 25 years had a very nice attention. On his Instagram account, the one who had to lose a lot of weight for a role, posted a beautiful photo taken on the set of Spiderman. In the photo, we see the two lovebirds in their dressing room, Zendaya leaning her head on her sweetheart’s shoulder, wearing her superhero costume, to take the picture.





To accompany this beautiful moment, the actor writes: “Ma MJ, I wish you the happiest birthdays. Call me when you are up”. A nice message that allows us to draw a parallel between their relationship in the Marvel films, where their two characters have a romantic relationship, and their current life. A message that literally made the buzz since in less than 24 hours, the publication has already received nearly 17 million likes! Perhaps one element is no stranger to this popularity: Zendaya’s response in the comments. The young woman replied to her darling: “I call you now”. What ignite the canvas!