10,969 new cases in 24 hours, 104 deaths in French hospitals

UPDATE ON THE SITUATION – New measures, new reports and highlights: Le Figaro takes stock of the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The potentially worrying Mu variant, Agnès Buzyn summoned to court, four college students under 12 vaccinated by mistake in Rennes … Le Figaro takes stock this Thursday, September 9 on the latest information related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read alsoHealth pass: will the Court of Justice of the Republic really be able to deal with the 14,500 complaints?

2,195 patients in intensive care in French hospitals

The epidemic is stabilizing in France. 10,323 patients are currently hospitalized (they were 10,438 the day before), including 554 who arrived in the last 24 hours, according to the report of Public Health France published on Thursday. 2,195 patients are treated in intensive care – including 139 since the day before – against 2,224 on Wednesday.

The number of contaminations was also down on Thursday: 10,969 new cases were detected in 24 hours against 12,828 the day before and 15,911 last Thursday. 104 people have also died from Covid-19 in French hospitals since the day before, bringing the toll to 88,621 deaths in hospital since the start of the pandemic.

On the vaccination front, 49,448,505 people have received at least one injection (i.e. 73.3% of the total population) and 46,221,399 people now have a complete vaccination schedule (i.e. 68.6% of the total population), since the start of the vaccination campaign in France.

Read alsoCovid-19: in the West Indies, hospitals overwhelmed by the epidemic

Agnès Buzyn summoned to court

The former French Minister of Health Agnès Buzyn, who had resigned in mid-February 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 epidemic, is summoned to the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR) in Paris on Friday with a view to a possible indictment, according to a judicial source.

This summons to the CJR, the only court empowered in France to judge ministers in the exercise of their function, takes place as part of the investigation carried out since July 2020 on how the French government has managed the epidemic.

Read alsoBy joining the WHO, will Agnès Buzyn benefit from diplomatic immunity?

AstraZeneca: Guillain-Barré syndrome, “very rare” side effect

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has listed Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, as a side effect “very rare” AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the EMA, 833 cases of the neurological syndrome have been reported worldwide as of July 31, while more than 592 million doses of Vaxzevria serum, from the AstraZeneca laboratory, have been administered worldwide as of July 25. July. The assigned frequency category is “very rare”, that is, occurring in less than one in 10,000 people.

»SEE ALSO – Blood clots should be listed as a ‘very rare’ side effect of AstraZeneca vaccine

The Mu variant potentially worrying, says the European regulator

The Mu variant, first identified in Colombia in January, is “Potentially concerning”, but there is no data yet to suggest that it may overtake the Delta variant as the dominant strain, the European regulator said Thursday. The variant – B.1.621 according to scientific nomenclature – has been classified as “Variant to follow” by WHO in early September.

Read alsoCovid-19: what we know about the Mu variant

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) mainly focuses the Delta variant, but “Also monitors other variants that could spread, such as Lambda (identified in Peru) and more recently Mu”said Marco Cavaleri, head of vaccine strategy. The variant “Mu could potentially be of more concern as it could show a potential risk of immune escape (vaccine resistance)”, he said at a press conference.

»SEE ALSO – The EMA considers the spread of the Mu variant of Covid-19 “worrying”

The number of Covid tests in “sharp decline” for two weeks

The peak of testing has passed. Nearly 4.6 million tests for Covid-19 were carried out last week, a number still high but in “sharp decline“Compared to previous weeks, according to figures released Thursday by the Ministry of Health.

Boosted by the extension of the health pass, these examinations (PCR and antigens) had reached a record level of 5.7 million the week of August 9, then that of August 16. The pace then slowed to 5.1 million at the end of August, then 4.6 million at the beginning of September, due to a “sharp drop“Screening among 16-65 year olds, said the statistical service of the ministry (Drees) in a press release.

Read alsoThe number of Covid tests in “sharp decline” for two weeks





Four college students under 12 vaccinated by mistake in Rennes

Four students under 12 years of age attending a private college in Rennes were mistakenly vaccinated at the initiative of the regional health agency and the academy rectorate, we learned from ARS Bretagne on Thursday. . Currently, vaccination is only possible from the age of 12.

“They are missing a few months or a few weeks”, said ARS Bretagne, confirming information from France Bleu. In total, 25 students from Assumption College received their first dose of vaccine at the Trégain gymnasium as part of the vaccination campaign. The parents had signed an authorization for vaccination. “We are trying to identify the reasons for this error”, the ARS clarified.

Read alsoCovid-19: four schoolchildren under 12 vaccinated by mistake in Rennes

Vaccination obligation: paramedics fear a “break” in care

More than one in ten paramedics “Would not like to be vaccinated” against Covid-19 despite the legal obligation that will take effect on September 15, which risks causing “A break in the course of care”, said Thursday one of the federations of the profession to AFP.

Concerned by the vaccination obligation in the same way as the staff of hospitals, nursing homes and firefighters, the paramedics have not yet all taken the plunge. According to a survey conducted at the end of August by the National Federation of Health Mobility (FNMS), “13% of the profession would not be vaccinated and would not wish to be”, indicates its president Thierry Schifano, specifying to have received responses from 242 companies employing more than 6,900 employees – out of a total of approximately 60,000 in the sector.

A more than worrying result, because if it is confirmed in the facts, “We risk having real difficulties, with a break in the patient care pathway and an increase in ambulance deficiency”, that is to say refusals of interventions on behalf of the Samu, he predicts.

Read alsoThe ECHR rejects the request of 672 firefighters against the vaccination obligation

Health pass in shopping centers: obligation lifted in the Rhône

The Rhône prefecture announced Thursday that it had lifted the obligation to present a health pass for the 13 large shopping centers that were still concerned, due to “The evolution of the epidemic situation”. The government announced on Monday the end of this obligation for the vast majority of centers of more than 20,000 m2, except for 64 of them located in nine departments, including the Rhône.

In this department, the incidence rate had remained above 200 per 100,000 inhabitants over a week, a threshold which according to the law allowed the prefects to impose the pass. “In view of the evolution of the epidemic situation in our territory”, this obligation will end on Friday, the prefecture said in a statement.

Read alsoShopping centers: will the suspension of the health pass snowball?

Tragic fire in a Covid unit in Macedonia

Authorities in North Macedonia on Thursday promised to shed light on the origins of an explosion followed by a violent fire that ravaged a Covid-19 unit in this small Balkan state, killing at least 14 people. Prime Minister Zoran Zaev spoke of a “Huge tragedy” by going to the small town of Tetovo, in the North-West, the day after the disaster.

»SEE ALSO – North Macedonia: a dozen dead in the fire of the Covid unit of a hospital

Joe Biden announces new plan to fight Covid-19

Joe Biden presented on Thursday a vast plan to beef up the American response to the Covid-19 pandemic fueled by the Delta variant, in particular by making vaccination compulsory for federal employees. The US president must sign an executive order requiring officials to be vaccinated, now with no possibility of escaping the syringe by being tested regularly, the official said. Washington post, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Read alsoJoe Biden weakened after a summer marked by crises

Italy: searches of “anti-vaccine” activists

Italian police raided the homes and computers of eight activists on Thursday “Anti-vaccine” inciting violent action during demonstrations against the health pass. The group, which communicated via Telegram messaging under the title “the Warriors”, called for massive participation in a demonstration planned for the weekend in Rome, but also encouraged its members to carry out violent actions in their places of residence, according to the police.

»SEE ALSO – In Italy, thousands of demonstrators mobilized against the health pass

More than 4.59 million dead

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed at least 4,593,164 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to a report established Thursday at 10:00 GMT by AFP from official sources. The United States is the country with the most deaths (652,675), ahead of Brazil (584,421), India (441,749), Mexico (265,420) and Peru (198,595), according to official figures.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.