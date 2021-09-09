200,000 deaths recorded in Africa, but a figure probably underestimated according to the WHO

Africa crossed on September 7, 2021 the milestone of 200,000 officially recorded deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The continent therefore seems relatively spared if we compare it to the 650 000 deaths in the United States, for a population four times less numerous. But these figures only reflect a fraction of the actual total of contaminations.

The African continent seems to have escaped for the moment the ravages inflicted by the Delta variant. After an outbreak in July, with 27 000 cases detected, the spread of the pandemic has slowed on the continent in recent weeks. Africa currently has 617 new deaths per day against up to 990 at the end of July.

In South Africa, the most affected country and with a more efficient statistical apparatus, 7,400 new cases and 234 daily deaths have been recorded on average in recent days, against up to 20,000 cases and 420 deaths per day in July. .

Figures which however reflect only a fraction of the actual total of contaminations. The WHO estimates that by taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the toll of the pandemic in the world could be two to three times higher than that officially recorded.

“In Africa, more than elsewhere, contaminations and deaths are underestimated, explains South African scientist Glenda Davidson. The means of screening are very weak on the continent. “ And the registration of deaths is often done in an approximate or inaccurate way, she adds.

“When a person has died, they are not tested to determine whether they have the Covid or not”, confirms Abdou Salam Gueye, emergency programs manager at the WHO Africa Regional Office

The Covid epidemic has also disrupted the fight against AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis in many countries, deplores the Global Fund to fight these diseases in its annual report published on September 8, 2021.





“The impact of Covid-19 has been devastating. For the first time in our history, our main indicators are on the decline” Peters Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund to AFP

The pandemic has had consequences in particular “catastrophic” in the fight against tuberculosis. In 2020, the number of people treated for drug-resistant tuberculosis fell by 19%. In countries where the Global Fund operates, some 4.7 million people with the disease have received treatment, about one million fewer than in 2019.

The number of people reached by AIDS prevention programs also fell by 11% in 2020. The number of treatments given to mothers to prevent their babies from contracting the virus fell by 4.5%. AIDS testing has declined by 22% overall, delaying the start of treatment in most countries.

In contrast, malaria control programs appear to have been less affected by Covid-19, the report continues. Last year, the Global Fund disbursed $ 4.2 billion to continue to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. Since its creation in 2002, it claims 44 million lives saved.