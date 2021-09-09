24 heures chrono: the cult series with Kiefer Sutherland back soon? – News Series

The cult spy series “24 hours flat”, starring Kiefer Sutherland, who made Fox’s heyday for 9 seasons, may soon be making a comeback on television.

Fox

Jack Bauer may soon return to our television screens. There would be, according to the American site Deadline, from “creative discussions”Currently underway to bring back this iconic spy played by Kiefer Sutherland.





Michael Thorn, president of Fox, the channel on which the series was broadcast, said there was “discussions with producers on a new approach”. An announcement that echoes the words of executive producer of 24 Hours Flat, Howard Gordon, who had recently said that “itsome ideas were gaining ground”.

Created by Joel Nickow and Robert Cochran, 24 heures chrono was launched on November 6, 2001 on Fox. Kiefer Sutherland camped there with Jack Bauer, an agent of the Los Angeles anti-terrorist cell. The series ran for 8 seasons, and also spawned a 90-minute TV movie released in 2008.

Four years after its stop, 24 heures chrono was entitled to an additional season consisting of 12 episodes. In 2017, a spin-off saw the light of day, 24 Hours: Legacy, with Corey Hawkins in the lead role. Unfortunately, it was canceled after its first season.

In 2018, two new spin-off projects (a prequel on the youth of the hero played by Kiefer Sutherland, and a judicial series on the same model as the original) were announced before being abandoned a few months later. So it looks like Fox doesn’t want to say goodbye to the iconic spy series just yet.