250 billion euros in debt: Evergrande, the Chinese real estate giant on the brink of a precipice

CRISIS – The developer Evergrande, Chinese flagship of real estate, is now one of the most indebted groups in the country. Its fall could put hundreds of thousands of people in the dust.

The Chinese real estate giant soon to be in ruins. This is what the authorities in Beijing fear, worried to see Evergrande, one of the largest private groups in the country, falter under the weight of its debt. Which is now feared bankruptcy, synonymous with social disaster. And for good reason: Evergrande employs 200,000 people, and generates 3.8 million more. How did this flagship of Chinese industry come to this? Mainly because of its acquisitions, carried out in all directions in recent years. And which caused its debt: the company estimates its liabilities at 1.97 billion billion yuan (257.3 billion euros). The group is also qualified by Beijing as “gray rhino”, term designating a large company with alarming debt and which presents a systemic financial risk.

Summon by Beijing to solve its problems

During August, Beijing had thus publicly urged Evergrande to settle “actively” his debt problems. An unusual approach commensurate with the concern that the group’s financial health arouses. The group’s action has unscrewed in recent months on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange: in one year, it has lost more than 70% of its value. Recently, concern has taken root: contractors and suppliers have complained that they are not being paid. Worried about the medium-term repayment capacities, the rating agency Moody’s lowered the group’s solidity rating at the beginning of August to “Caa1”, one of the worst that can be attributed. Fitch and Standard and Poor’s (S&P) had done the same. Summoned in August by Beijing to settle “actively” its debt problems, Evergrande ensures “Do everything possible” to keep its business afloat. Activities spread across the country. This juggernaut is indeed one of the main real estate developers in China, with a claimed presence in more than 280 cities. Its president, Xu Jiayin, is the fifth fortune in the country, according to the specialist firm Hurun.

“Beijing will not let Evergrande go bankrupt”

Besides real estate, Evergrande is also known in China for its football club: Guangzhou FC. In addition to sport, the group is present in the food and mineral water market. He also created amusement parks for children, which he wanted “taller” than its rival Disney. The Chinese giant has also invested in tourism, internet, digital, insurance, health, but also electric cars. Founded in 2019, Evergrande Auto’s objective was to relaunch the group, revolutionize the sector and compete with the American manufacturer Tesla. But two years later, the company not only does not sell any vehicles. Valued for a time at 120 billion dollars, it is only worth … 60 billion, after having lost in a few weeks half of its value.

Weakened by its ancillary activities and summoned to account, Evergrande cannot rely on real estate, yet one of the locomotives of the Chinese economy. Beijing, which fears an overheating of the sector, has tightened in recent months the conditions of access to credit for developers. In short: Evergrande can no longer sell goods before having formally finished construction. However, in the past, the group had taken advantage of this model to finance itself and keep its activities afloat. Despite the pressure, Beijing “won’t let Evergrande go bankrupt”, say analysts at SinoInsider, based in the United States. “It would have a huge impact on the regime” and its stability, they point out in a note.

