A 100% renewable competition fuel

Motorsport innovation is now moving towards energy and environmental transition, with the “Excellium Racing 100” biofuel.

Until now mainly focused on performance, the fuels of auto racing must now deal with a new imperative: the energetic transition and environmental. A constraint, but also a necessity in the context of violent criticism of the sector automobile, a major source of pollution. While tests were already underway at the Formula 1 with the will to reach the carbon neutrality In the coming years, TotalEnergies announced a 100% renewable fuel introduced from the season next in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship (WEC), whose 24 hours of Le Mans 2022, and in the European Le Mans Series (ELMS).

The world of Formula 1 is changing and TotalEnergies is contributing to it by offering a 100% renewable biofuel. © Dan74, Adobe Stock



From agriculture and circular economy

Called “Excellium Racing 100”, the 100% renewable competition fuel offered by TotalEnergies will be designed on the basis of bioethanol, made from wine residues such as wine lees or grape marc. grape from theAgriculture French. After fermentation, distillation and dehydration, the product is then mixed with an ethanol derivative, theETBE (ethyl tertio butyl ether), made up of materials premieres also from thecircular economy. This fuel is a real step forward compared to the “Excellium Endurance”, used for the 2021 edition of the 24 hours of Le Mans and which only incorporated 10% advanced bioethanol.

Advancing the transport sector

This biofuel should lead to an immediate reduction of at least 65% of emissions of CO 2 cars on track. It meets the requirements of manufacturers as well as the FIA ​​regulations on renewable fuels. According to Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, “ advanced biofuels undeniably have their part to play in advancing the transport sector by immediately reducing its CO emissions 2 . This 100% renewable fuel, made available to motorsport from 2022, is an illustration of this. “.