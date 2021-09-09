A Final Edition for the Honda CB1100

The last two versions EX and RS announced by the manufacturer

Towards a production version of the CB-F concept to succeed it?

At the beginning of last year, Honda began to clean up its range with the disappearance of the CB 1100 from the French catalog.

At the same time, the retro machine powered by the 1,140 cm3 in-line 4 cylinders and 90 horsepower continued its road in certain countries, in particular in the United Kingdom where the range is still available. But it looks like the emission standards are too restrictive for the air / oil cooled engine and the CB 1100 EX and CB 1100 RS should be phased out soon.

The manufacturer has just announced the imminent arrival of a “Final Edition“for its two versions through the official twitter account of the Japanese subsidiary.

So it’s only a matter of months before the CB1100 is taken off the list for good. But will this necessarily mark the end of Honda “Classic” motorcycles?





Not necessarily. At the moment some continue to capitalize on vintage, like the entire Bonneville range at Triumph or the Z650RS expected at Kawasaki, Honda could well take advantage of this separation to pass the baton to a new generation.

We remember that the Japanese manufacturer presented a CB-F Concept inspired by the CB 900 F Bol d’Or from the 1980s in the spring of 2020. Although “youngtimers” in its style, the concept opted for a cycle part and a mechanical significantly more modern than the 1100 based on the CB1000R roadster.

The Honda CB-F Concept presented in spring 2020

It is hard to imagine Honda abandoning the retro segment, but should we expect an upgrade of the air engine in the coming years or a modernization of the technical part? To be continued …

