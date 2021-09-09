A long mission to Mars would be impossible for humans

A long human expedition to Mars would be impossible, if not impossible, according to a study published on August 7. The researchers raised the problem of radiation emitted by solar and cosmic rays, which would become lethal without the protection of the Earth’s atmosphere and jeopardize long-term colonization of the Red Planet.

Would the dream of a multiplanetary life end before it began? This is what suggests a study published on August 7 on the AGU website (Advancing Earth and space science). Scientists have looked into the possibility of a long-term mission to Mars, the presumed next step in man’s conquest of space. The results are not encouraging: an inhabited mission towards Red planet theoretically could not last more than four years. This limit arises from natural causes, namely radiation emitted by solar and cosmic radiation. After this time, the instruments used for the return of the astronauts would risk being damaged and the explorers themselves would face serious health problems.

Radiation in space, a source of danger for humans

The study discerns two radiations that can pose constraints during an exploration on Mars: the particles ofenergy solar (Solar Energy Particles Where Sep) projected during a Solar eruption or ejection of mass coronal, or cosmic rays (Galactic Cosmic Rays or GCR) originating from various interstellar sources such as the supernovae, black holes or galactic nuclei. These two phenomena are high energy particle fluxes passing through the cosmos and the Solar system. These rays are said to be “ionizing”: they can cause a real breakage. genetic, at the level ofDNA, passing through the body of a human being.





Outside of our atmosphere protective and shield formed by the earth’s magnetic field, there is no real solution to protect against increased reception of radiation passing through space. Theoretically, in the event of MS during a trip to the Moon, NASA has planned an emergency measure, advising astronauts to hide in a shelter reinforced with regolith or other matter findable on Earth’s natural satellite. A sufficiently thick refuge could protect from a surplus ofabsorption of cosmic radiation.

Cosmic radiation and the Martian problem

Mars is undoubtedly the next space utopia. Personalities, like Elon musk, have never hidden their interest in colonize the Red Planet, despite the call for restraint from scientists. In addition to the various logistical problems involved in a trip of this magnitude, cosmic radiation is added to the list of elements to be taken into account for future human expeditions to Mars. The mission should respond to constraints and contingencies to preserve the astronauts and equipment.

The launch of a crew to Mars is expected to take place during the solar maximum period, when the Sun reaches its peak of activity, thus allowing cosmic rays, more dangerous than MS, to be repelled. It is estimated that a flight to Mars would take between six and eight months, the duration maximum life on the planet would therefore be less than two years by deducting the travel time. Because indeed, on site, the danger of cosmic radiation and MS would reach humans but also electronic components, causing failures and thus compromising the return journey.

For now, the exploration of Mars by astronauts remains in the scope of the project, the distant planet being already traversed by various robots effectively carrying out their missions. The Nasa would like to send the first human there by 2030. More optimistic, Elon Musk hopes to land a crew on Mars before 2028 thanks to his company SpaceX.