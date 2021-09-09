A man can change the size of his pupils on command and it’s new

Scientists have observed a rare phenomenon. A 23-year-old man manages to enlarge and shrink the size of his pupils as he wishes.

This is unheard of. A 23-year-old German man manages to dilate his pupils on demand. By shrinking them, he is even able to see objects up close, whereas ordinary people see them as blurry. This unique clinical case was detailed in the International Journal of Psychophysiology.

Normally, the dilation of the pupils is automatic. Two tiny muscles act at the level of the eye and allow, by contracting, to measure the quantity of light which enters this organ. The pupils will, for example, dilate in a dark place and, on the contrary, tighten in a bright environment. Other factors such as excitement or drug use can affect the dilation of the pupils.

But what is considered a reflex could be controlled, as the case of this young man reveals. When I was 15, “I showed a friend that I could make my eyeballs ‘shake’, and he noticed my pupils got smaller,” he explains. Initially, the young man had to focus on an object to change the size of his pupils, and little by little, he learned to control his muscles without focusing on a specific point. A capacity that makes him a special case.





“We thought it was impossible”

To verify his claims, the researchers gave the young German a series of tests. Examinations confirmed that he was able to dilate his pupils up to 2.4 millimeters in diameter, and reduce them to 0.88 millimeters in diameter.

People capable of reducing the size of their pupil had already been identified, but they were using indirect methods. “Thinking of the sun can constrict the pupils and think of a dark room or mentally calculating something can dilate them,” says Christoph Strauch, author of the case study and assistant professor of psychology in the Netherlands. Here, the fact that it can directly control the muscles of the pupils “is astonishing, because it was thought that it was impossible”, adds the researcher.

Controlling his pupils gives a small advantage to the young man, who can see objects twice as close to his face. Scientists are looking for other people who might have this ability to determine if there is a method of learning.

