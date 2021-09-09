a man shot dead and a woman seriously injured in Caumont

By Florence Moreau – fl.moreau@sudouest.fr

A man in his thirties, former companion of the young woman, surrendered to the gendarmes and is currently in police custody

It is still too early to know the motive for the crime. Thursday, September 9 in the early evening, a 30-year-old man was shot dead in a house in Caumont (Gironde). The 32-year-old woman next to him was also targeted by gunfire and was seriously injured and taken to the emergency room at Pellegrin hospital in Bordeaux. His vital prognosis was engaged at the time of his admission.





According to our information, the shooter and alleged perpetrator could be the young woman’s former companion. The thirty-something was in any case present at the time of the shots.

He would have left the scene taking his three children who were found safe and sound with relatives where the suspect had taken them. The man then voluntarily presented himself in front of a brigade in order to surrender. He was immediately taken into police custody for manslaughter and attempted manslaughter. His hearing should make it possible to lift the veil on the circumstances of the tragedy.