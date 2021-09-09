a million taxpayers victims of a computer bug

The taxpayers affected are therefore above all artisans, traders, liberal professions, self-employed workers or even farmers.

According to RMC, a series of technical incidents, including a fire on one of the tax sites, prevented the online processing of the tax returns of thousands of taxpayers, who were not able to immediately notice it. Clearly, their tax return could not be processed by the tax services.

These are mainly declarations processed via EDI software, used by accounting firms. The taxpayers affected are therefore above all artisans, traders, liberal professions, self-employed workers or even farmers. For some, for example, the direct debit rates could not be changed, for others, it is repayments that are postponed.

It will probably take several weeks, if not months, to catch up with the delay caused by this computer bug. The DGFIP (General Directorate of Public Finances) which promises a return to normal from the beginning of October and until mid-December for certain declarations. She speaks of one million tax households concerned out of 38 million. The problem does not concern the declarations made on the site impot.gouv.fr